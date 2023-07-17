techUK
|Printable version
Overhaul of criminal justice system delivers significant improvement for rape victims
Government delivers on pledge to return number of cases reaching court to 2016 levels
Following the End to End rape review published 2 years ago, significant work is underway to ensure rape victims are better supported. Monday 10 July, a progress report was released showing the government having already met 2-3 key ambitions in the Rape Review – delivered ahead of schedule.
This announcement comes ahead of all 43 police forces across England and Wales, and all rape prosecutors cross the country, implementing a new approach to handling rape and serious sexual offences (RASSO), ensuring investigations are thorough, putting the suspect at the centre and the needs of the victim first.
Make sure you check out techUK’s Impact Days where we explored tech's role in tackling VAWG and RASSO. Collating thinking from our members, policymakers, Policing and technical specialists within the CJS.
Operation Soteria
Piloted in 19 police forces and 9 Crown Prosecution Areas already, the programme brings together police forces with academics, using evidence and new insight to enable forces and prosecutors to transform their response to rape and serious sexual offences. Already, we are seeing signs of improvements across forces and CPS areas with all five pathfinder forces having seen an increase in the number of cases being referred to the CPS.
Further improving the response to rape, 2,000 extra police investigators will be specially trained in RASSO by April 2024. It will also be compulsory for new recruits to undertake RASSO training, which will include all existing first responders.
Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Alex Chalk KC, said:
“Rape and sexual violence are horrific crimes that can impact victims for the rest of their lives. That’s why we launched an action plan in the 2021 Rape Review to drive up prosecutions.
We’ve made significant progress, hitting two of our Rape Review ambitions ahead of schedule, and there are more rape cases before the courts today than in 2010.
Now we are going further, extending our action plan with more support for victims, encouraging survivors to come forward and see justice done”.
National Operating Model
To further support victims, pioneering CPS areas, police forces and leading academics have developed a new National Operating Model for the investigation of rape and serious sexual offences, and all police forces and prosecutors in England and Wales have committed to implementing it from 10 July 2023.
The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), Home Office and College of Policing Unit will oversee the implementation of the national model with a consultation involving police leaders on how effective dedicated rape investigation units across all police forces will be.
With over 150 published rape review actions, there are only 10 outstanding which includes:
These actions include:
- Giving more victims the option to hear their attacker being sentenced away from a courtroom - avoiding seeing their attacker face-to-face. This brings sentencing in line with measures already brought in which allow victims to provide evidence remotely
- Recommissioning the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Fund (RASASF) providing £21 million over 2023/24 to specialist support services for rape and sexual abuse victims across England and Wales, helping them cope and move forward with their lives
- The Home Secretary has commissioned His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) to carry out a thematic inspection of forces’ implementation of the Soteria Model, and will produce a report with findings in due course
- Publishing a step-by-step guide for frontline investigators on conducting suspect-focused investigations and toolkits to ensure victims’ needs and rights are central to all investigations
Emily Hunt, survivor and independent advisor to the government on the Rape Review, said:
“Two years on from the Rape Review, it is amazing to see what the beginning of success looks like.
Fundamentally, now more rapists are going to prison and victims are being better supported. But it is not the time to stop - it is time to double down and really consider what we should be doing to build on these successes.
Since the Rape Review was published the government have taken a number of steps to provide better support for rape victims including”:
- Launching a 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line so victims can speak to trained specialists whenever they need
- Quadrupling funding for victim support services by 2025 compared to 2010 levels
- Stopping unnecessary and intrusive requests for victims’ phones through the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act and introducing new legislation through the Victims and Prisoners Bill so that therapy notes or other personal records are only accessed when necessary and proportionate to an investigation
- Providing Police and Crime Commissioners with dedicated ring-fenced funding for at least 900 Independent Sexual Violence and Domestic Abuse Advisors and will fund an additional 100 - bringing the total to over 1000 by 2025.
- Driving down Crown Court backlogs so cases can be heard faster, lifting the cap on the number of days courts can sit, and recruiting 1,000 more judges
Much of this work is being explored via techUK’ VAWG and RASSO Tech Working Group. You can find out more here.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/overhaul-of-criminal-justice-system-delivers-significant-improvement-for-rape-victims.html
Latest News from
techUK
HR Insight: The pros and cons of adopting a 4 day work week17/07/2023 09:10:00
The world’s largest pilot of a four-day working week has concluded and the results published. Key findings include it having a positive impact on employee retention, improved employee mental health and increased revenues.
2023 Mansion House Speech: unlocking investment for the UK tech sector12/07/2023 14:25:00
techUK welcomes the Chancellor’s announcements and reforms in his 2023 Mansion House Speech, which look to support pension investments, energise the UK’s financial services, and increase the access to funding for technology and other key sectors of the UK economy.
Lords release their digital exclusion report07/07/2023 11:05:00
The House of Lords’ Digital and Communications Committee has just released their report on Digital Exclusion. techUK gave both written and spoken evidence to the inquiry.
Ministry of Defence e-procurement outage in August 202306/07/2023 10:25:00
The Ministry of Defence (MOD) is relocating its IT infrastructure for procurement systems
Inclusive hiring is the key to digital transformation in the Public Sector (Guest blog from FDM)04/07/2023 11:25:00
The digital revolution has transformed every aspect of our lives, from how we shop and travel, to how we communicate and access information.
Updates in HealthTech03/07/2023 11:25:00
A flurry of announcements across digital health has highlighted the Government’s recognition that technology is critical to tackling major challenges facing the NHS. The announcements summarised below form part of plans, trailed ahead of the NHS’s 75th birthday next week, designed to equip the NHS with the latest tools to improve citizen outcomes, save staff time, and ease pressures on services.
EU introduces key changes to payment regulations30/06/2023 09:10:00
One key change is the expansion of the timeframe for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) renewal for accessing Account Information Service Provider domains’ to every 180 days, up from 90 days in PSD2; something the FinTech sector have been long-calling for.
techUK and IT Ukraine Association sign a Memorandum of Understanding at Plexal, Here East27/06/2023 16:25:00
On the eve of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, the UK-Ukraine Tech Bridge was launched at the Plexal, Here East, in East London.
Police Digital Service (PDS) Refresh Strategy Roundtable; Round-up27/06/2023 11:25:00
Following techUK’s first engagement with the PDS regarding the institution’s refresh of its 2020 Digital Strategy for Policing, we were delighted to welcome back Martin Leven, Alex Bowen and relevant digital decision-makers within Policing to discuss changes made to the Strategy document, following extensive consultation and input from techUK members