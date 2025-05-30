Overseas Electors - Online Renewals Service Research

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government are developing a new online renewals service for overseas electors.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government are developing a new online renewals service for overseas electors which will be ready for use in the spring/summer of 2026.

To ensure the service meets overseas electors’ needs, the digital delivery team in the Elections Division are working with a number of Electoral Registration Officers to invite overseas electors registered in their local authority areas to test the trial service. The testing will take place during June 2025.