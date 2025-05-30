Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
Overseas Electors - Online Renewals Service Research
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government are developing a new online renewals service for overseas electors which will be ready for use in the spring/summer of 2026.
To ensure the service meets overseas electors’ needs, the digital delivery team in the Elections Division are working with a number of Electoral Registration Officers to invite overseas electors registered in their local authority areas to test the trial service.
The testing will take place during June 2025.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/overseas-electors-online-renewals-service-research
