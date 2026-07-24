Overseas workers conned out of thousands by fake care recruiter which never filed a single visa application

London company shut down in the public interest following an Insolvency Service investigation

Twenty-three workers from Nigeria, Pakistan and the Philippines lost more than £19,000 after paying upfront fees to a company that never filed a single visa application or provided any employment services

Medrecruiter Limited had no physical office, no Home Office sponsorship licence, and investigators found no evidence it ever delivered on any of its promises

The company misled victims when they chased their applications, and refused requests for refunds

A bogus care recruitment company that swindled overseas workers out of more than £19,000 by charging for visa sponsorship services it could not legally provide has been shut down.

Medrecruiter Limited claimed to have nearly 6,000 carers on its books and be active in more than 500 care homes across the UK.

In reality, Insolvency Service investigators found it operated from a virtual office with no physical presence and was not listed on the Home Office register of licensed sponsors. No evidence was found that it ever helped a single worker into employment or filed a single visa application.

The company invited prospective employees to interviews, approved them for care work, and then required them to sign contracts and pay upfront “consultation fees” of as much as £1,199, plus additional charges for training, uniforms and processing.

In messages to victims, the company invented stories claiming applications were “in the processing queue gradually getting to the top” and blamed “madness at the Home Office” for the slow progress.

Investigators found no evidence any application was ever submitted and when workers asked for refunds, they were refused.

Medrecruiter Limited was wound up at the High Court in London on Thursday 16 July.

Colette Mooney, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, said:

Medrecruiter Limited deliberately targeted vulnerable people seeking legitimate employment opportunities in the UK. The company took money from people hoping to build a better life, knowing it could not deliver on its promises. The company used delay tactics and excuses about Home Office backlogs when clients asked about the status of their applications. When they asked for refunds, they were not given them. This case sends a clear message that we will take action against companies that exploit people in this way. I would urge anyone considering paying for visa sponsorship services to check that the company they are dealing with is on the approved register.

Medrecruiter Limited was incorporated in December 2023, though its own website claimed it had been trading since 2020. The company described its business as a temporary employment agency and operated from a virtual office on Great Portland Street in central London.

The company’s website advertised care work recruitment services, claiming to have 5,890 carers available, and to be active in 530 care homes, providing care to 9,200 residents.

A total of 23 complainants came forward during the investigation, with total known losses of more than £19,000. Seven of the 23 victims were able to recover some of their money through respective credit card providers.

Investigators found that the company failed to file its required accounts and confirmation statement with Companies House.

The company and its directors also failed to co-operate with the Insolvency Service’s investigation or provide any requested documents.

The Official Receiver has been appointed liquidator of Medrecruiter Limited.

All enquiries concerning the affairs of the company should be made to:

Public Interest Unit

PO Box 16664

Birmingham

B2 2JQ

PIU.OR@insolvency.gov.uk.

Further information