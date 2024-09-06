Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
Oversight of ARs improving but more to do, says FCA
The FCA has set out good practice and areas for improvement to help principal firms effectively monitor their Appointed Representatives (ARs).
The findings follow a review of how principals are meeting its enhanced AR rules, introduced in December 2022. The analysis involved a telephone survey with 251 principals and in-depth assessments of documentation from 23 firms.
Examples of good practice from principals included keeping clear documentation to show compliance with the FCA’s enhanced rules and using a broad range of checks and information to oversee and monitor ARs’ activities.
But the FCA found some firms were taking a tick-box approach to complying with its rules, relying on basic information like website checks, or using self-declarations from their ARs, to demonstrate effective oversight.
The review also found:
- 1 in 5 principals had not carried out a required self-assessment or annual review of their ARs.
- Approximately half of principals were not regularly reviewing their AR agreements.
- A third of principals were not using data or management information to keep tabs on whether ARs were acting within the scope of AR agreements.
- Most firms had not changed their AR onboarding or termination procedures since the rules were introduced.
Jane Savidge, Interim Head of Department for Appointed Representatives said:
“Some firms have been embedding our rules well, but some aren’t getting the basics right and are taking a ‘bare minimum’ approach.
“Principals must have clear, written AR agreements from the outset and effectively monitor their ARs to make sure they act within scope.”
The FCA has followed up directly with firms in the review and will take swift action where it sees principals not meeting its standards in the future.
Notes to Editors
- Read more about the FCA.
- Read the FCA’s enhanced AR rules – improving the AR regime (December 2022). Under the rules principals must carry out:
- annual reviews of each AR they appoint
- annual self-assessments of their ability to oversee their ARs.
- Read the FCA’s review.
- The review involved engagement with 274 principals (approximately 10% of the principal population).
- Other examples of good practice from principal firms included:
- having clear written records of reviews and self-assessments that were signed off by the principal’s governing body
- evidence of using a range of management information to assess the risk of harm to consumers or markets, such as quality assurance checks on client files, customer satisfaction surveys, in-person visits to ARs, and mystery shopping exercises
- having regard to Consumer Duty obligations when carrying out annual reviews, such as considering fair value assessments and providing training for staff
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/oversight-ars-improving-more-do-says-fca
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA’s improved performance set to help UK finance sector thrive05/09/2024 16:30:00
The FCA has published its Annual Report, which shows significant improvements in its authorisations service.
FCA sets out steps to improve access to bank accounts04/09/2024 13:10:00
In a new report, the FCA encourages account providers to do more to support those who want a bank account but don’t have one.
FCA announces work into pure protection market28/08/2024 12:15:00
The FCA intends to launch a market study into how pure protection insurance products are sold following concerns that competition is not working well in the market. The study will be launched later in 2024/25.
FCA calls on insurers to ensure they demonstrate fair value and good customer outcomes21/08/2024 14:10:00
Insurers and brokers have improved governance and oversight of how products are designed, managed, reviewed, and distributed, but many still cannot show how they are providing fair value to customers or that they were receiving good outcomes.
PwC fined £15 million for failing to alert the FCA to suspected fraudulent activity at London Capital & Finance plc16/08/2024 14:10:00
The FCA has fined PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) for failing to report to the regulator their belief that London Capital & Finance plc (LCF) might be involved in fraudulent activity. This is the first time the FCA has fined an audit firm.
FCA censures auditor for failings in client asset reports15/08/2024 14:10:00
The FCA has censured the auditor Macintyre Hudson LLP (MHA) for failing to prepare client assets reports to the required standard.
FCA fines FXTB for unfair customer treatment practices14/08/2024 14:05:00
The FCA has fined Cypriot contract for differences (CFD) firm Forex TB Limited (FXTB) £276,100 for failing to treat its customers fairly, and for providing investment advice without being authorised to do so.
FCA fines and bans Martin Sarl for dishonest and reckless conduct14/08/2024 13:05:00
The FCA has banned Martin Sarl from working in the financial services industry and fined him £5,021 for acting without honesty and integrity.