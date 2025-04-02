techUK
|Printable version
Overview: CMA's Merger Remedies Review Call for Evidence
techUK provides an overview of the CMA's call for evidence document for the Merger Remedies Review
Introduction
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched a Call for Evidence to assess the effectiveness of current merger remedies in protecting competition and delivering positive outcomes for consumers. The review seeks input from businesses, legal experts, and other stakeholders to refine its approach and ensure that merger remedies remain effective in a rapidly evolving economic landscape.
The review is focused on whether existing remedies remain fit for purpose, how they interact with evolving market dynamics, and whether changes are needed to improve their effectiveness. It aims to enhance the clarity, predictability, and proportionality of CMA-imposed remedies.
We have created a brief overview of the Call for Evidence below. You can find the full details of the Review and Call for Evidence here.
Background on Merger Remedies
Merger remedies are interventions imposed by the CMA to address competition concerns arising from mergers. These remedies fall into two broad categories:
- Structural remedies – These typically involve divestitures, such as requiring a merging firm to sell a business unit or assets to restore or maintain competition.
- Behavioural remedies – These involve ongoing obligations placed on the merging firms, such as licensing agreements, access provisions, or non-discrimination commitments, to mitigate anti-competitive effects.
The CMA’s review seeks to assess the effectiveness of these remedies in addressing competition concerns and whether adjustments are needed to improve outcomes.
Key Areas of Focus
The CMA has outlined several areas for examination in its review:
1. The CMA’s Approach to Remedies
The CMA aims to assess whether its approach to designing and implementing merger remedies remains appropriate. This includes:
- Evaluating the effectiveness of different types of remedies in different market contexts.
- Considering whether structural or behavioural remedies are more effective in addressing specific competition concerns.
- Reviewing how the CMA assesses the risks associated with remedies and their long-term impact on competition.
2. Preserving the Benefits of Mergers While Protecting Competition
Mergers can lead to efficiencies and innovation that benefit consumers. The CMA is exploring how to ensure remedies allow firms to realise these benefits while safeguarding competition. Specific considerations include:
- The types of cases in which the CMA can use remedies to ensure that potential pro-competitive efficiencies from mergers can be maximised and, in line with the Government’s strategic steer, how we can ensure we are discharging our functions in a way that supports growth and investment; and
- Their approach to RCBs, so as to ensure that merger benefits can be preserved wherever possible.
3. Running An Efficient Process
The CMA is reviewing whether their engagement on remedies is currently working well and how the remedies processes can be further improved.
Specifically, they are considering:
- Improvements to the Phase 1 remedies process to minimise the time and cost of a Phase 2 investigation;
- How the new Phase 2 process and recent legislative changes can support well-reasoned, evidence-based remedies decisions at pace, and whether further refinements are needed as we gain practical experience;
- How the CMA’s remedies process can align with the actions of competition authorities in other countries, in line with our 4Ps commitment to proportionality; and
- Potential procedural improvements to the remedies implementation phase.
The Four 'P' Principles: Pace, Predictability, Proportionality, and Process
A key focus of the review is whether merger remedies align with the CMA’s guiding principles. It will be key to relate any responses to the consultations back to these four guiding principles:
- Pace: Ensuring that remedies are implemented promptly and effectively.
- Predictability: Providing businesses with greater certainty about how remedies are designed and enforced.
- Proportionality: Ensuring remedies are tailored to address competition concerns without imposing unnecessary burdens.
- Process: Streamlining the process for designing, negotiating, and implementing remedies to improve efficiency.
How to Respond to the Call for Evidence
The CMA invites stakeholders to provide input on the following key questions:
- Are structural remedies generally more effective than behavioural remedies in addressing competition concerns?
- How can merger remedies be designed to effectively address competition issues while allowing beneficial efficiencies?
- What challenges do businesses face in implementing and complying with remedies?
- How should the CMA adapt its approach to remedies to reflect changes in market dynamics and evolving competition concerns?
Stakeholders are encouraged to support their responses with empirical evidence, case studies, or practical experiences. Submissions can be made directly to the CMA within the consultation period which closes at 5pm on 12 May 2025.
Find all the details on the CMA's website here.
techUK will continue to engage with members to formulate a coordinated response to this consultation. We encourage businesses to participate in this process to help develop a framework that supports competition while fostering innovation and growth.
If you would like to contribute to techUK's response, please get in contact with Samiah (Samiah.Anderson@techuk.org) and Oliver (Oliver.Alderson@techuk.org).
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/overview-cma-s-merger-remedies-review-call-for-evidence.html
Latest News from
techUK
Challenges and Opportunities for AI Adoption in Government01/04/2025 16:25:00
The Government's ambitious plans to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into public services face substantial obstacles, as highlighted in the recent Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report.
Interoperability in Justice and Public Safety Forum - Second session write-up01/04/2025 11:25:00
On the second session of the Interoperability in Justice and Public Safety we were joined by David Boyle, National JESIP lead for Strategy and Transformation, and Scot Dunn, Chief Information Officer at Humberside Police.
Oral Evidence Review on the Government's Efforts to tack Violence Against Women and Girls31/03/2025 11:25:00
On Monday 17 March, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) held an oral evidence review session, inquiring the Government's efforts to tackle violence against women and girls (VAWG).
Spring Statement 2025 - techUK Roundup and Response27/03/2025 10:20:00
After a larger than expected Budget in October 2024, which included £40 billion in tax rises, many across industry were waiting to see the particulars of the “hard choices” that the Chancellor Rachel Reeves and the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer have referenced in recent weeks.
What the Spring Statement means for Defence27/03/2025 09:20:00
A new hub to enable new tech to progress from 'idea to the front line’ was amongst the announcements by the Chancellor in this year’s Spring Statement.
Home Office launch Research, Development and Innovation Strategy21/03/2025 12:15:00
Research, development and innovation (RDI) plays a significant role in addressing the complex challenges facing the Home Office, helping them to develop technologies and services and build the evidence base they need to better protect the public and keep the UK's borders secure.
National Cyber Security publishes timelines for migration to post-quantum cryptography20/03/2025 16:25:00
HMT: New Approach to Ensure Regulators and Regulation Support Growth19/03/2025 13:20:00
The Treasury has unveiled a new approach to regulation and regulators, which pledges to “cut red tape and kickstart growth”. The cross sectoral plan includes 60 commitments from the UK’s major regulators targeted towards boosting growth, which HMT estimates will save billions of pounds through reducing the number of regulators, streamlining their remits and reducing complexity in the regulatory system.