Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Owners urged to take action ahead of XL Bully ban
Owners must act now to register their dog by 31 January.
XL Bully dogs will be banned in less than one week, as the Government takes action to protect the public.
From the 1st February, anyone found in possession of one of these dangerous dogs, if it is not registered and does not adhere to strict conditions, will face a criminal record and an unlimited fine.
The decision to ban XL Bully comes after a concerning rise in tragic dog attacks and fatalities caused by XL Bully dogs.
In order to safely manage the existing population of these dogs, owners of XL Bully dogs have less than one week to register their dog, if they have not already done so. The registration system for the breed will close at noon on Wednesday 31 January and owners have until then to obtain their certificate in time.
The UK’s Chief Vet is urging any remaining unregistered XL Bully owners not to delay any further and register their dog. Alternatively, the owner can arrange an appointment with their veterinarian for their dog to be put down by 31 January.
By registering their XL Bully, owners will have to comply with restrictions to ensure pets do not pose a danger to the public. This includes having them microchipped, kept on a lead and muzzled when in public and, to make sure these dogs cannot continue breeding, they must also be neutered. For most dogs, this will be by 30 June, and for dogs under one year old, this should be by the end of 2024.
Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said:
“Please do not risk leaving it to the last minute if you want to keep your dog, you should register it now.
“If you are unsure if your dog is an XL Bully or whether any puppies may grow up to be of this dog type, you should comply with the relevant requirements and restrictions.”
If owners are unsure whether their dog could be classed as an XL Bully, they should check their dog carefully against our guidance and photo examples of XL Bully dogs to help them decide. If someone has a dog that is clearly another established breed, the ban does not apply.
Owners can access the most up to date information on what action they need to take and when on this dedicated page, Prepare for the ban on XL Bully dogs - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).
Notes to Editors:
- Over 30,000 dogs have now been registered.
- There have been over 100 claims for compensation.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/owners-urged-to-take-action-ahead-of-xl-bully-ban
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Views sought on ‘super’ National Nature Reserve for Shropshire24/01/2024 11:20:00
Members of the public can attend a public drop-in session between 6pm and 9pm on Wednesday 7 February at the village hall in Snailbeach near Shrewsbury.
Restoration of Gloucester flood embankment complete22/01/2024 10:10:00
The Environment Agency has completed restoration works of a flood embankment in Gloucester which helps to better protect around 50 properties from flooding.
Government backs new pet abduction law in pet theft crackdown19/01/2024 16:15:00
New law will create a new specific offence for dog and cat abduction
Emergency pesticide authorisation to protect sugar beet crop conditionally approved18/01/2024 16:25:00
The pesticide will only be used if there is a danger to the crop, and stringent controls are attached to protect the environment
More than 102,000 properties protected during Storm Henk and recent flooding12/01/2024 16:27:00
The Environment Agency is warning people to continue taking care following the recent flooding
Proposed changes to egg labelling rules support British industry09/01/2024 13:10:00
Producers will no longer need to change how eggs are labelled during housing orders, saving farmers from costly labelling.
Government payments for communities affected by flooding08/01/2024 12:12:00
Flood-hit communities can now apply for thousands of pounds from the government to help them recover.
January flooding in England05/01/2024 16:12:00
The Environment Agency is warning people to take care during the ongoing flooding