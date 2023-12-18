Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Owners urged to take action as XL bully dog deadline approaches
UK Chief Vet urges owners to take all necessary steps to ensure they are complying with the law.
- From 31 December all XL Bully type dogs must be kept on a lead and muzzled in public.
- It will also be illegal from this date to breed, sell, advertise, gift, exchange, and abandon these dogs or let them stray.
- Over 4,000 exemption certificate applications have now been received.
XL Bully owners are today being urged to make sure they are ready to comply with new restrictions that come into force on 31 December.
The message from the UK Chief Vet Christine Middlemiss comes with less than two weeks for the deadline for keeping XL Bully dogs on a lead and muzzled when in public. It will also become illegal to breed, sell, advertise, gift, exchange, abandon, or let XL Bully dogs stray from this date.
There is also just over 6 weeks left to apply for an exemption certificate before the ban of the breed comes into force on the 1st February. Over 4000 applications have been now received with the majority of certificates issued in less than a week.
Owners will need to provide proof that their dog has been microchipped and it will need to be neutered by 30th June for older dogs, and the end of 2024 if the dog is under one year old.
If owners are unsure whether their dog could be classed as an XL Bully, they should check their dog carefully against our guidance and photo examples of XL Bully dogs to help them decide.
Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said:
“New legal restrictions for XL Bullies are now less than a fortnight away. Owners should read the guidance and ensure they are ready to comply with the new rules, which includes keeping your XL Bully dog muzzled and on a lead in public from 31 December.
“From 1 February 2024, it will also be a criminal offence to be in possession of an XL Bully in England and Wales unless you have applied for an exemption. Please do not risk leaving it to the last minute if you want to keep your dog, you should apply now for a Certificate of Exemption.
“We recommend a precautionary approach - if you are unsure if your dog is an XL Bully or whether any puppies may grow up to be of this dog type, you should comply with the relevant requirements and restrictions.”
After the transition period ends, owners without a Certificate of Exemption could receive a criminal record and an unlimited fine if they are found to be in possession of an XL Bully type. These measures are being introduced to safeguard the public following an increase in dog attacks in recent years. Up until 2021 there were around 3 fatalities per year. There have been 23 since the start of 2021 – with the XL Bully being disproportionately involved in this rise.
To receive an exemption, owners must hold active public liability insurance for their dog, have had their dog microchipped, and pay the application fee. Owners will also be required to provide proof that their dog has been neutered. For most dogs, this will be by 30th June, and for dogs under one year old, this should be by the end of 2024.
During the transition period, owners who no longer wish to keep their dogs and who arrange for a vet to euthanise them may apply for compensation towards this. Owners and their vets will need to complete a form to make a claim.
Owners can access the most up to date information on what action they need to take and when on this dedicated page, Prepare for the ban on XL Bully dogs - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).
Leading animal welfare organisations including Blue Cross, Dogs Trust, PDSA and Battersea Dogs and Cats Home have developed a range of helpful resources and free online learning opportunities to support owners to muzzle train their dogs.
Owners whose dogs are dangerously out of control are already breaking the law, and the enforcement authorities have a full range of powers to apply penalties to them. Under the Dangerous Dogs Act, people can be put in prison for up to 14 years, be disqualified from ownership and their dangerous dogs can be euthanised.
Notes to readers:
- For any interview bids for CVO Christine Middlemiss please get in touch with Defra press office.
- If the dog is:
- less than one year old on 31 January 2024, it must be neutered and evidence received by 31 December 2024
- more than one year old on 31 January 2024, it must be neutered and evidence received by 30 June 2024
- If your dog is already neutered, a vet must confirm this by:
- 31 December 2024 for dogs less than one year old on 31 January 2024
- 30 June 2024 for dogs more than one year old on 31 January 2024
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/owners-urged-to-take-action-as-xl-bully-dog-deadline-approaches
