Oxford businesses to receive goodwill payments for Botley Road disruption

Network Rail will write to the affected local businesses that qualify to receive a share of up to £850,000 this week.

government confirms up to £850,000 in payments to Oxfordshire businesses impacted by Network Rail disruption

some small, local businesses most impacted by delayed works may be eligible to receive one-off, goodwill payments to acknowledge disruption caused

Rail Minister, Lord Hendy, visits site to see progress on the Botley Road works – on track to be fully completed next summer

Some small businesses in Oxford most affected by works at Botley Road station may be eligible to receive goodwill payments, following the government today (13 June 2025) confirming up to £850,000 of Network Rail funding to acknowledge the local disruption. The funding was confirmed today as the Rail Minister, Lord Hendy, visited the site to see Network Rail’s progress on the major improvements to the city’s railway station and Botley Road as part of the Oxford Station Enhancements Project.

The one-off goodwill payments are being offered in recognition of the disruption resulting from delays to the scheme, which businesses can apply to Network Rail for.

Network Rail will write to the affected businesses this week who qualify for this financial support and a process is being developed to take discussions further.

However, following a reset of the project in January, progress has been made and Network Rail are on track to deliver the new cycle and walkway in August 2025 and will fully reopen Botley Road in August 2026.

Rail Minister, Lord Hendy, said:

I’m pleased that Network Rail can now offer payments to those eligible small, local businesses affected and while it can’t undo all the hardship businesses have faced, it recognises the trouble the delays have caused. I’m glad the project is now on track. I will continue to hold Network Rail to account and engage with the local community. I look forward to the scheme being completed, so Oxford can benefit from more frequent and accessible transport links to boost growth in this bustling city.

Following delays owing to the discovery of a large Victorian arch under Botley Road and difficulties moving water pipes, Network Rail launched a new plan to keep the project moving forward early this year.

Since the reset, the project has hit key milestones, including the early completion of a new clean water pipe by Thames Water. The next big step is to divert the sewer system, which is on track to finish later this year.

Marcus Jones, Network Rail’s Western Route Director, said:

We know the delays to this project have been frustrating, and we’re sorry for the disruption they’ve caused. The good news is that the project is now firmly back on track, and we’re making strong progress. We’re committed to keeping the community informed as we deliver a safer, more accessible Oxford station for everyone.

Network Rail has been keeping the community informed through monthly public events and business workshops, offering updates and support. New banners, posters and digital screens have also been put up around the station and Botley Road to keep everyone updated and remind people that local businesses are open as usual. The free Botley Flyer bus service now runs 7 days a week, helping people get to the city centre and extra security measures have been put in place to keep pedestrians safe.

Additional support includes new disabled drop-off bays, an audio guide map for easier navigation and improved lighting and CCTV around the station.

Network Rail will set out the process for applying in the coming weeks.