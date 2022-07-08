Oxygen Finance publish analysis of local authority spending

Oxygen Finance, sole supplier to NEPO521 Early Payment Service, has launched their latest Almanac, a Third Party Spend review of 2019 to 2021 in partnership with EY.

Local Government across England collectively reports spend over £70bn with suppliers in 2021 to deliver services to communities. From contracts with care-home providers through to IT companies, this expenditure is essential to delivering the outcomes we all need.

The Almanac covers spend between 2019 to 2021 and includes a view of:

Overall third-party expenditure across UK local authorities

Category and council-type expenditure

Supplier expenditure trends

Carbon emissions analysis

You can download the Almanac from the Oxygen Finance website.