Friday 08 Jul 2022 @ 11:15
NEPO
Printable version

Oxygen Finance publish analysis of local authority spending

Oxygen Finance, sole supplier to NEPO521 Early Payment Service, has launched their latest Almanac, a Third Party Spend review of 2019 to 2021 in partnership with EY.

Local Government across England collectively reports spend over £70bn with suppliers in 2021 to deliver services to communities. From contracts with care-home providers through to IT companies, this expenditure is essential to delivering the outcomes we all need.

The Almanac covers spend between 2019 to 2021 and includes a view of:

  • Overall third-party expenditure across UK local authorities
  • Category and council-type expenditure
  • Supplier expenditure trends
  • Carbon emissions analysis

You can download the Almanac from the Oxygen Finance website.

 

Channel website: https://www.nepo.org/

Original article link: https://www.nepo.org/news-and-events/oxygen-finance-publish-analysis-of-local-authority-spending-2022

Share this article
SOLUTIONS SUPPLIERS ASSOCIATE MEMBERS NEWS & EVENTS
NEPO PORTAL LOGIN

 

Latest News from
NEPO

Tender opportunity: NEPO529 Events Management & Infrastructure

24/06/2022 12:15:00

NEPO has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for a new solution covering the provision of events management and infrastructure services.

North East councils deliver social value by paying small businesses early

05/05/2022 14:15:00

North East councils are leading the way in helping small businesses get paid faster, supported by NEPO.

 

NEPO scoops National Social Value Award

29/04/2022 11:15:00

NEPO have been crowned winners of the Best Public Sector Project Award at the National Social Value Awards 2022.

Tender opportunity: NEPO214 Grounds Maintenance Equipment and Plant

27/04/2022 09:15:00

NEPO, working in partnership with TPPL, has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for a new solution covering the provision of grounds maintenance equipment and plant.

NEPO recognised in Social Value Awards 2022 shortlist

20/04/2022 11:15:00

We are finalists in the National Social Value Awards 2022!

 

New solution: NEPO303 Meter Operator (MOP) Services

06/04/2022 11:15:00

NEPO303 Meter Operator (MOP) Services commenced on 1 April 2022 and includes the supply of meters, registration of meters, maintenance of meters, and associated communications requirements. 

NEPO Business Club: Your Route to Success (Wed 30 March)

29/03/2022 11:15:00

The public sector spends around £350 billion each year on goods and services – and is continually looking for new suppliers

NEPO 2025: Providing leadership

25/03/2022 14:38:00

Over the next three years, NEPO will provide the leadership needed to help the wider public sector achieve its ambitions.

NEPO’s social value ambitions

17/03/2022 14:15:00

NEPO’s three-year strategy includes ambitious plans to ensure that the millions spent through public procurement creates value within the local economy, positively impacting our communities and the environment.

Insight Paper: RegTech - Learnings from Regulators