Oxygen Finance publish analysis of local authority spending
Oxygen Finance, sole supplier to NEPO521 Early Payment Service, has launched their latest Almanac, a Third Party Spend review of 2019 to 2021 in partnership with EY.
Local Government across England collectively reports spend over £70bn with suppliers in 2021 to deliver services to communities. From contracts with care-home providers through to IT companies, this expenditure is essential to delivering the outcomes we all need.
The Almanac covers spend between 2019 to 2021 and includes a view of:
- Overall third-party expenditure across UK local authorities
- Category and council-type expenditure
- Supplier expenditure trends
- Carbon emissions analysis
You can download the Almanac from the Oxygen Finance website.
