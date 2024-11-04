Oyster Photocard concession website reopens for selected new applications

New applications for 18+ Student, 18-25 Care Leaver and Apprentice Oyster photocards now being accepted by TfL following recent cyber security incident.

TfL's photocard website was made temporarily unavailable on 1 September following the detection of a highly sophisticated cyber security incident

Applications for 60+ and 5-10, 11-15 and 16+ Zip photocards will reopen throughout this month, with expired 5-10 and 11-15 Zip Oyster photocards continuing to be accepted on TfL and train operating companies across London where they are normally valid until 31 December 2024

Once customers have successfully applied for a new photocard, TfL will advise on how to claim for any additional travel costs incurred while the photocard website has been unavailable

Transport for London (TfL) has now begun accepting applications for 18+ Oyster photocards and several other concessions, as it continues to restore services following a recent highly sophisticated cyber security incident.

TfL prioritises the security of its network and customer data, continually monitoring its systems to ensure only those authorised can gain access. On 1 September, TfL identified suspicious activity and took immediate action to secure its network, ensuring all safety critical systems and processes were maintained. TfL has worked closely with the National Crime Agency and the National Cyber Security Centre throughout this process and notified the Information Commissioner's Office.

As part of the measures implemented to deal with the incident, TfL took the difficult decision to temporarily pause new concession photocard applications while it undertook important security checks. While work continues to restore services, TfL has now safely brought back online its concession photocard website and begun to start processing new applications.

To ensure that those who are currently being financially impacted by the cyber incident are processed as quickly as possible, TfL will be phasing applications for concession photocards. From today (Monday 4 November), those applying for new 18+ Student; 18-25 Care Leaver and Apprentice Oyster photocards can submit applications again, and TfL will look to process these as quickly as it can.

The 18+ Student photocard allows customers to save 30 per cent on adult-rate Travelcards and Bus & Tram Pass season tickets if they are 18 or over, live in a London borough during term time and are enrolled at a school, college or university registered on the TfL scheme, or on a mandatory work placement in London.

In the coming weeks, TfL intends to start accepting new applications for new 60+ Oyster photocards applications, and by late November TfL will start to accept new applications for 5-10, 11-15 and 16+ Zip Oyster photocards. Once new photocards have been applied for, where possible, credit remaining on expired Zip photocards can be transferred across to new photocards by contacting TfL customer services. Customers are also advised to keep a record of any fares that they feel should be refunded. In addition, the postponed yearly address check, which are required for holders of 60+ Oyster photocards, will also start again later this year and TfL will write to customers to confirm when this will begin. Customers needing to apply for a Freedom Pass can continue to do so via London Councils.

As previously announced, TfL and train operating companies across London continue to accept expired 5-10 and 11-15 Zip Oyster photocards, where they are normally valid, in light of the cyber security incident until 31 December 2024, giving expired Zip photocard holders plenty of time to apply for their new concession photocard. Parents and guardians of those with expired Zip photocards have been emailed to inform them of this, and posters in TfL stations have also been updated. TfL and train operating companies have also informed bus drivers and all gateline staff of this change.

TfL intends to refund customers who have paid more for their travel than they should have due to TfL not being able to accept new photocard applications. Once new photocards have been issued, TfL will provide information on how customers can apply for refunds for any additional travel costs incurred due to not being able to apply for a photocard.

Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said:

“TfL has been working incredibly hard around the clock to restore the services which had to be temporarily taken offline while it responded to a highly sophisticated cyber attack. The Mayor and I commend TfL on its response, which has kept London moving and avoided the consequences of the attack being even worse. “We're really pleased TfL has now started accepting Oyster photocard applications for several concessions, including 18+ Student and 18 - 25 Care Leavers, and are assured work is ongoing to ensure that other photocard applications are opened as quickly as possible in the coming weeks.”

Shashi Verma, Chief Technology Officer at TfL said:

“Following the recent highly sophisticated cyber security incident, we have been working to restore systems which we had to take offline as part of our mitigations. We're now pleased that we can restart processing Oyster photocard applications for students and will also work to ensure that other photocard applications can start being processed as quickly as possible. Once customers have successfully applied for a new Oyster photocard, we will also contact them to advise on how to claim for any additional travel costs incurred while the photocard website has been unavailable.”

Goksu Danaci, President of the Students' Union at University College London (UCL) said:

“The 18+ Student Oyster is a vital initiative for our students and we're relieved this issue, caused by a recent cyber-attack, is coming to an end. Students have had a difficult start to the academic year with continuing cost of living pressures, and travel costs are a large part of a students daily expense. We're pleased TfL is now accepting 18+ Student Photocards applications again and has committed to refund students for any additional costs they've incurred during the time applications have been unavailable.”

As well as Oyster photocard applications, TfL continues to restore services following the recent cyber security incident. While most customer-facing services were not affected, there has been some disruption, with customers unable to access their contactless journey history, correct incomplete journeys or apply for service delay refunds. In addition, TfL has not been able to respond to some Santander Cycles customer enquiries, including processing refunds for customers who have been overcharged for using Santander Cycles. Work to restore these systems as quickly as possible is underway and TfL will keep customers up to date as this work progresses.

Photocard applications can be made via https://photocard.tfl.gov.uk/. For the latest information about applying for a new photocard - please visit https://tfl.gov.uk/fares/free-and-discounted-travel/photocard-applications

Notes to Editors: