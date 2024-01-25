PA Consulting revealed as headline sponsor of APM Conference 2024 Navigating Tomorrow

Association for Project Management (APM), the chartered membership organisation for the project profession, has confirmed PA Consulting as the headline sponsor of its 2024 conference, Navigating Tomorrow: Future Skills for Project Professionals.

APM’s annual flagship conference is a highlight of the project profession’s calendar and this year spans two days. The event will navigate the dynamics of a changing world and understand the impact it is having on the project profession. Attendees can look forward to a rich lineup of thought-provoking speakers, from subject matter specialists, experienced project leaders, academics and project practitioners.

The programme is packed with interactive workshops including, PA Consulting’s Chartered Project Professionals (ChPP’s) will also be available to discuss chartership, answer questions and provide insight on project excellence and programme delivery.

The two-day event will take place in Coventry on Wednesday and Thursday, 5 - 6 June.

APM Fellow Paul Bradley ChPP from PA Consulting said:

“At PA Consulting, we firmly believe that the future direction of the project management profession must fully embrace emerging technologies to attract the most talented people, develop new skills and support our clients in meeting the challenges that they will face in the future delivery of complex programmes. “We are happy to be sponsoring APM’s flagship conference ‘Navigating Tomorrow’ as it demonstrates our commitment to working in collaboration with the project community to understand the future opportunities for the profession.”

For more information visit PA Consulting.

You can book your place for Navigating Tomorrow: Future Skills for Project Professionals.