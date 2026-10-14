PAC Chair’s Annual Report ’26 urges govt to make ready for a more volatile future

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown MP yesterday publishes his Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chair’s Annual Report - his second as PAC Chair.

The report is structured around five themes and key topics which are repeated across PAC inquiries, and leads with a focus on defence spending, in the context of an environment for government decision-making more volatile than at any point in recent memory.

It also urges government to be better prepared to make the most of new technologies including artificial intelligence, with a section laying out lessons for the government in the PAC’s recent scrutiny of the transformation of digital infrastructure.

The report sets out the Chair’s own views on the challenges and opportunities across Whitehall on an annual basis.

Readying for a more volatile future, including on defence, health and cybersecurity;

Supporting those most in need, from best start in life to end of life care;

Join-up across government, especially justice, asylum, and local government;

Critical infrastructure, especially digital and transport;

Restoration and Renewal of Parliament

The report is underpinned by the cross-party Committee’s scrutiny work, and informed by Sir Geoffrey’s nine years’ service on the PAC - both as Chair, and formerly Deputy Chair since 2017.