PAC final report on remediation of dangerous cladding – LGA response

The Public Accounts Committee has released its final report into the remediation of dangerous cladding, which has found that the pace of work to make buildings safe is slower than desired.

Cllr Adam Hug, Housing spokesperson for the LGA, said:

“Councils are committed to keeping tenants and residents safe, and are keen to work with Government to drive the pace of remediation.

“However, as this report shows, it is still a major issue that requires significant funding and resource to address properly. The severe financial pressures facing councils is having an impact on their ability to carry out this work as swiftly as they, and their communities, would like.

“Councils and fire services are already taking enforcement action to force building owners to deliver their obligation to keep residents safe. We look forward to the funding to double enforcement councils promised in the Government’s Remediation Acceleration Plan, the improved access to remediation funding for social housing, and the new powers in the Remediation Bill , which needs to be brought forward as soon as possible.

“The upcoming Spending Review is the moment to ensure that local government has sufficient resources to carry out this work and keep people safe. ”

Notes to Editors

The Remediation Acceleration Plan said: “We will therefore provide funding to enable local authorities to double enforcement activity.”

We propose to legislate to create a clear and legal duty on those responsible for buildings 11m and over to take the necessary steps to fix their buildings within clear timescales. This would be supported by significant financial consequences for inaction and a new criminal offence for those who ultimately fail to remove unsafe cladding. This will be supplemented by further powers for regulators to enforce.

