PAC report on SEND reforms – LGA response

Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee, responds to the PAC report on SEND reform

“It is positive the Government set out plans for much-needed reform of the SEND system, which is vital if we are to ensure children and young people with SEND get the support they need to flourish at school.

“Steps to improve mainstream inclusion will go some way towards reducing the need for costly home to school transport and long journey times.

“The recent announcement that 90 per cent of councils’ historic Dedicated Schools Grant (DSG) deficits will be written off also gives councils breathing space.

“To ensure that discussions on reform focus solely on meeting the needs of children and young people with SEND quickly and effectively, government must commit to ensuring that all DSG deficits are written off, ahead of the statutory override ending in March 2028. It should also provide additional funding for councils to meet the growing need for home to school transport for children and young people with SEND.

“The LGA also stands ready to support councils in transforming their services to help deliver for children and their families.”