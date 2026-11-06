Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
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PAC: Time for Crown Estate to use its investments to boost growth across the UK
The Crown Estate should be more transparent in how it is diversifying its property portfolio across the UK. In a new report, the PAC finds that The Crown Estate has not provided enough assurance that its current investment plan is doing enough to unlock growth opportunities.
The Crown Estate manages a diverse portfolio of £14.5bn of land, property and seabed across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The PAC’s report finds that around 75% of The Crown Estate’s urban property portfolio is in London and the South-East, with limited diversification elsewhere. It plans to direct two-thirds of future investment to other regions (excluding its joint venture with Lendlease under which it will buy into urban development projects in London and Birmingham) - but precisely where is unknown. The report questions the approach of The Crown Estate’s regional investment. The PAC notes its support for the next round of offshore wind farm leases by increasing economic opportunities in the North-East - but alongside divestment from urban development in the region; for example, the marketing of The Gate retail/leisure complex in Newcastle for around £15m, after The Crown Estate purchased it in 2012 for £60m.
The report further finds The Crown Estate has not clearly demonstrated how it balances its financial, environmental and social objectives in practice. It recognises its responsibilities around environmental stewardship, inclusive growth and responsible financial returns, among other strategic priorities. However, The Crown Estate provided limited insight to the PAC in its evidence on how competing objectives between financial return and sustainability are prioritised and measured. Separately, the PAC’s report finds that The Crown Estate has significantly increased its administration costs by 129% since ’20-’21 (from £38.5m to £88m), at a time when Government departments are facing pressure to reduce administration costs and headcount. The report recommends The Crown Estate show how trade-offs between public value and profits are assessed in its decisions.
The PAC’s inquiry also took evidence from The Royal Household, which in May ’26 was responsible for 255 residential properties across the occupied royal palaces estate. The report finds that, prior to this year, inconsistent rents were being charged for non-working members of the Royal family due to outdated residential property valuations. Seven properties were in May occupied by working members of the Royal family at no charge and three by non-working members at an adjusted rate, typically 60% of the open market value. The PAC recommends The Royal Household should implement its policy for setting rent for all its residential properties consistently, to ensure rental income remains aligned with market rates and maximises value for money.
A year ago, ahead of the launch of its wider inquiry into The Crown Estate, the PAC wrote to both The Crown Estate and HM Treasury seeking information as to whether the lease arrangements for Royal Lodge were achieving best value for money. With the financial position for the lease finalised in October, the report sets out the PAC’s complete scrutiny of these arrangements, and recommends The Crown Estate now demonstrate how it will maximise financial returns, manage risks, and deliver value for money for the taxpayer from the property.
Chair quote
Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown MP, Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, said:
“The Crown Estate is a large commercial entity unlike others. It returns its net profits to the Treasury to fund public services, and is duty-bound to maintain and enhance property and land assets on behalf of the Crown. Questions have arisen in our scrutiny of its £14.5bn portfolio as to how it makes its trade-offs between these profits, and its duties to the environment and social value. I am hopeful that our recommendations in this area will be pushing at an open door due to The Crown Estate’s own recognition of its duties, at a time of wider societal recognition that a sharing of the wealth beyond London and the South East can only benefit the whole nation.
“Separately, we have recommended that The Royal Household implement its policies for setting rent in all its residential properties consistently. This is in line with our role as a Committee in not taking a view on policy, but on policy delivery. This inquiry arose from a number of questions around the value for money of the financial arrangements pertaining to Royal Lodge. With the publication of our report, those arrangements are now fully public. But our inquiry sought to add wider value by scrutinising the entirety of The Crown Estate’s governance and management of its large property portfolio. We hope that our recommendations in this area help it fulfil its statutory obligations for the benefit of the taxpayer, on behalf of the Crown.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/127/public-accounts-committee/news/218788/pac-time-for-crown-estate-to-use-its-investments-to-boost-growth-across-the-uk/
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