Package of measures unveiled to drive economic growth

We yesterday (Monday 17 March) set out a raft of new measures that support the Government’s growth agenda.

Information Commissioner John Edwards met with Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves this morning to agree the data protection regulator’s commitments.

Speaking after the meeting, he said:

“Personal data powers our economy, from retail to hospitality to healthcare. Unlocking the potential of this data is key to encouraging economic growth and investment – as long as the public can trust it will be appropriately protected. “There’s a responsibility on all regulators to create an environment where businesses can flourish, particularly for the ICO as a whole economy regulator. “We’ve already helped tens of thousands of businesses and we’re providing the regulatory certainty and support that they need to safely innovate."

