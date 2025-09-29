Paedophile ex-school teacher jailed for multiple child sexual abuse offences

A former maths teacher has been sentenced for the sexual abuse of numerous girls and multiple child sexual abuses of young girls.

Syed Shahreear Ahmed, 36, has been found guilty of 21 criminal charges including, grooming, sexual activity with a child, taking and making indecent images of a child, rape, and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment, extended for five years.

Syed Ahmed

Ahmed was a maths teacher at a secondary school in Essex until he resigned after his arrest in May 2023.

An investigation by the Metropolitan Police and subsequent prosecution review and analysis of his two smartphones showed that he had been in contact with numerous girls and young women on social media, making arrangements to meet them and engage in sexual activity.

Claire Brinton, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service recently said:

“Syed Ahmed targeted his young, often vulnerable victims via social media platforms with the sole aim of grooming them for child sexual abuse. He pretended to be a 16-17 year old male and arranged to meet the victims so that he could rape and sexually assault them knowing that they were under 16 years of age. He kept imagery of much of his abuse on his devices. “The lifelong physical and emotional trauma caused to victims by men like Ahmed cannot be understated. “We would like to thank the victims in this case for coming forward and reporting this devastating crime. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that the CPS will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, whenever that abuse took place. “I encourage any victims of child sexual abuse and sexual violence to report the crimes committed against them to the police. You are not alone and there is always help available.”

Detective Inspector Peter Harvey, from the Met Police’s Specialist Crime – Complex Case and Exploitation, recently said:

“It is due to the bravery of the girls who came forward that we have been able to achieve this outcome and I thank them for providing the evidence needed to ensure Ahmed will face a long term of imprisonment. “During a long-running and complex investigation alongside Cambridgeshire, Thames Valley, Essex and Kent Police, we were able to piece together Ahmed’s offending. “He would track children online, before quickly manufacturing a personal meeting and carrying out the most appalling acts on girls as young as 14-years-old. “A manipulative serial predator, I remain concerned that Ahmed may have committed other offences that have yet to be reported to us. “I would urge anyone who may recognise this man and believe he may have come into contact with you or your loved ones to please contact us immediately. “Specialist officers are available to offer support and signpost to external partners. Any reports will be fully investigated and dealt with the utmost sensitivity, care and compassion. “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank colleagues from Cambridgeshire, Thames Valley, Hertfordshire, Essex and Kent Police who showed true professionalism and determination and were key in bringing Ahmed to justice.”

To deal with some of the more complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases like this, the CPS has established a dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit to share specialist understanding, build strong cases and increase the amount of successful prosecutions.

Notes to Editors