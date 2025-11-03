Pair charged after armed officers seize gun and ammunition from vehicle

Two men have been charged after National Crime Agency (NCA) officers seized a gun, ammunition and £30,000 cash from a car in Hertfordshire.

Armed NCA officers intercepted the VW Golf in the Radlett area of Watford on 29 October.

The driver and passenger were arrested and taken to custody for questioning.

In a bag stashed behind the driver's seat, officers recovered a semi-automatic pistol loaded with five rounds of ammunition, as well as a lock knife and more than £30,000 in cash. 3.3 kilos of cannabis was also subsequently seized during a property search.

Daniel Pickavance, 27, of Watford, and David Toal, 54, of London Colney, appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court today (31 October) charged with five counts, including possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of prohibited ammunition.

Both men were remanded in custody until their next appearance at St Albans Crown Court on 2 December.

NCA senior investigating officer Tim Lambert recently said: