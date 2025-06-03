National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Pair jailed following fatal Channel small boat crossing
Two men have been jailed for piloting a boat across the Channel to the UK from France, in an incident which saw two people die in France.
Afghan nationals Shah Salim Sajjadi, 38, and Safiollah Mohammadi, 25, were arrested after the vessel arrived into UK waters on Wednesday 21 May. It was carrying more than 70 people.
Shortly after it’s departure from a beach near Calais earlier in the day a woman and child had been pulled off the over-crowded boat by a French coastal patrol vessel, but declared dead.
Police in France are now investigating the circumstances of the fatalities under the direction of the Dunkirk prosecutor’s office.
The pilots of the boat were detained and questioned by investigators from the National Crime Agency after their arrival into Dover.
They were later charged with facilitating illegal immigration to the UK, and pleaded guilty at a hearing at Folkestone Magistrates on 24 May.
They were sentenced to eight months in prison.
NCA Branch Commander Adam Berry said:
“This tragic incident demonstrates just how dangerous these crossings are, and the callous nature of those who organise them.
“The boat in question was dangerously over-crowded, but Sajjadi and Mohammadi chose to carry on their journey.
“We continue to work with French colleagues to investigate the circumstances of this crossing and the fatalities.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/pair-jailed-following-fatal-channel-small-boat-crossing
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Six arrested following joint NCA and Police Scotland drugs operation30/05/2025 17:05:00
Six people have been charged as part of a joint National Crime Agency and Police Scotland investigation into the supply of controlled drugs.
Master forgers gave fake identities to the criminal underworld23/05/2025 10:25:00
A pair of master forgers who made over £1 million supplying fake UK identity documents to high-profile criminals have been jailed.
Jailed: Scammer fooled 80-year-old man into smuggling class A drugs23/05/2025 09:25:00
A Nigerian national who duped elderly victims - including an 80-year-old - into smuggling class A drugs has been jailed, following a National Crime Agency investigation
Birmingham based solicitor and accountant charged in money laundering investigation22/05/2025 11:15:00
A solicitor and an accountant have been charged with money laundering offences following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Driver charged by NCA after biggest class A drugs find in Northern Ireland22/05/2025 10:15:00
National Crime Agency officers have charged a Bulgarian national with drugs offences as part of an investigation into the seizure of 185 kilos of cocaine, discovered hidden in the trailer of an HGV at Belfast Port.
Professional footballer orchestrated £600k cannabis importation22/05/2025 09:15:00
A professional footballer has admitted orchestrating the smuggling of £600,000 worth of cannabis to the UK, following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Operation Stovewood: Man sentenced for sexually abusing vulnerable girl at party21/05/2025 16:25:00
A man who sexually abused a vulnerable child at a party 13 years ago has been sentenced, following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
Couple jailed for 46 years for sexually abusing a child20/05/2025 16:15:00
A couple from Wales have been jailed for 23 years each after footage was shared online of them sexually abusing a child.