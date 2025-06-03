Pair jailed following fatal Channel small boat crossing

Two men have been jailed for piloting a boat across the Channel to the UK from France, in an incident which saw two people die in France.

Afghan nationals Shah Salim Sajjadi, 38, and Safiollah Mohammadi, 25, were arrested after the vessel arrived into UK waters on Wednesday 21 May. It was carrying more than 70 people.

Shortly after it’s departure from a beach near Calais earlier in the day a woman and child had been pulled off the over-crowded boat by a French coastal patrol vessel, but declared dead.

Police in France are now investigating the circumstances of the fatalities under the direction of the Dunkirk prosecutor’s office.

The pilots of the boat were detained and questioned by investigators from the National Crime Agency after their arrival into Dover.

They were later charged with facilitating illegal immigration to the UK, and pleaded guilty at a hearing at Folkestone Magistrates on 24 May.

They were sentenced to eight months in prison.

NCA Branch Commander Adam Berry said: