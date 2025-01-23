Pair jailed for attempt to import a pistol from Florida

Two drug dealers who attempted to acquire a handgun in the post have been jailed following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.

The Taurus self-loading pistol was intercepted and seized by Border Force officers at Stansted Airport on 27 July 2023.

It was hidden inside the packaging for a metallic safe box, along with two empty 9mm magazines.

McNeil Colly, 48, from south London, and Keston Redhead, 35, an asylum seeker from Trinidad and Tobago, were found guilty of importation of a firearm and conspiracy to import class A drugs following a seven-week trial.

Colly also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply at an earlier court hearing.

They appeared at Kingston Crown Court today (23 January), and a judge sentenced them both to 17 years' imprisonment.

Redhead will be deported after serving his sentence.

After the pistol was seized, the NCA investigation found the intended delivery address was a derelict property in south London, and the name on the shipping label was fictitious.

Further enquiries revealed the package had been shipped from the USA and was being tracked using its unique shipping number by Colly's IP address, which was quickly linked to his home in the Streatham area of London.

On 1 August 2023, five days after the gun was seized, officers from the Organised Crime Partnership – a joint NCA and Metropolitan Police Service unit – observed Colly leave his flat with Redhead.

Both men then got into Colly's car and drove to meet a delivery driver, taking receipt of a parcel from him.

They were stopped by officers and the parcel they had collected was found to contain half a kilo of cocaine concealed within a wooden desk organiser, which had been imported from Trinidad.

Colly and Redhead were arrested at the scene.

Analysis of messaging data on their phones evidenced both men were involved in importing the handgun, as well as illicit drugs, from the USA and Trinidad respectively.

Messages between the pair included an invoice for the metallic safe box, the shipping label for the package containing the handgun, and details of money transfers overseas.

They also exchanged photos of firearms and vacuum-sealed blocks of cocaine.

A search was conducted at Colly's Streatham flat and a samurai sword, machete and crossbow were found in his bedroom.

Officers also seized eight kilos of cannabis and drug supply paraphernalia including a mechanical press and weighing scales.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer Chris Hill said: "Colly and Redhead conspired to import harmful drugs and a self-loading pistol into the UK, using false names and delivery addresses in their attempt to evade detection.

"Our successful investigation has resulted in the seizure of a deadly firearm and class A drugs, and the imprisonment of two organised criminals.

"The impact of gun and drug crime on our communities is devastating. We are committed to stopping the availability of lethal weapons to the criminal underworld and intercepting drugs before they reach street-level dealers".

Specialist Prosecutor Caroline Hughes of the CPS said: "Keston Redhead and McNeil Colly compromised public safety by importing drugs and a firearm into the country.

"Thanks to the work of the National Crime Agency after the gun was seized at Stansted Airport, we were able to build a strong case against them which proved their crucial roles in arranging the importation of class A drugs and a firearm into the UK resulting in their convictions following a trial".