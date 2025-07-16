Crown Prosecution Service
Pair who felled Sycamore Gap tree jailed
Two men who cut down the famous ‘Sycamore Gap’ tree and damaged a section of Hadrian’s Wall were jailed yesterday at Newcastle Crown Court.
Daniel Graham, 39, of Millbeck Stables, Carlisle, and Adam Carruthers, 32, of Church Street, Wigton, were both previously convicted of two charges of criminal damage in relation to the felling of the tree in September 2023.
The Sycamore Gap tree – which featured in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves - was planted in the late 19th century and stood in a natural gap next to Hadrian’s Wall, which is a designated UNESCO World Heritage site.
Considered one of Britain’s most popular natural landmarks, news of the tree’s felling caused outrage and heartbreak, not only to the local community but across the nation.
In the late hours between the 27 September and 28 September, Graham and Carruthers drove from the Carlisle area towards the Sycamore Gap, felling the tree with a chainsaw before taking a section of it back to Carlisle.
Christopher Atkinson, Head of the Complex Casework Unit for CPS North East, said:
“The felling of the iconic tree at the Sycamore Gap site in September 2023 was a deliberate act on the part of Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers.
“Since the felling of the tree, both men have tried to evade the consequences of their criminal actions, cynically lying about the part they each played and blaming each other for the mindless destruction of this historic landmark.
“Over the course of their trial the Crown Prosecution Service meticulously picked apart their fabricated accounts of these events, demonstrating beyond doubt each man’s direct involvement and securing custodial sentences against them both.
“No financial figure alone could ever convey the true scale of damage caused by the pair’s actions. The universal reaction of disapproval and anger following the destruction of the site speaks volumes of the emotive impact on the public. We only hope that those affected by these events can take some comfort in seeing those responsible jailed yesterday.”
A National Trust spokesperson said:
“As the investigation into the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree concludes, we are deeply grateful for the thousands of messages of support received from around the world over the past 18 months.
“The enduring sense of loss reflects the powerful bond between people and our natural heritage.
“In partnership with Northumberland National Park, we're proud to return a large section of the trunk to The Sill: Landscape Discovery Centre, offering a space for reflection and reconnection.
“This winter, 49 'Trees of Hope' grown from seeds from the original sycamore will be planted in communities across the UK, extending the tree's legacy.
“The Sycamore Gap tree was iconic and represented thousands of cherished trees across the country that benefit people, nature, and climate. We remain committed to working with partners to secure stronger protections for these irreplaceable natural treasures.”
- Daniel Michael Graham [DOB: 14/10/85] and Adam Carruthers [DOB: 13/08/92] were each found guilty of two charges of criminal damage and sentenced to four years and three months' imprisonment.
