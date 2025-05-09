Pair who felled tree at Sycamore Gap convicted of criminal damage

Two men who cut down the famous ‘Sycamore Gap’ tree and damaged a section of Hadrian’s Wall, have today been found guilty of criminal damage at Newcastle Crown Court.

Daniel Graham, 39, of Milbeck Stables, Carlisle, and Adam Carruthers, 32, of Church Street, Wigton, were both convicted of two charges criminal damage in relation to the felling of the tree in September 2023.

The Sycamore Gap tree – which featured in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves - was planted in the late 19th century and stood in a natural gap next to Hadrian’s Wall, which is a designated UNESCO World Heritage site.

Considered one of Britain’s most popular natural landmarks, news of the tree’s felling caused outrage and heartbreak, not only to the local community but across the nation.

In the late hours between the 27 September and 28 September, Graham and Carruthers drove from the Carlisle area towards the Sycamore Gap, felling the tree with a chainsaw before taking a section of it back to Carlisle.

Gale Gilchrist, Chief Crown Prosecutor at CPS North East, said:

“For over a century, Sycamore Gap has been an iconic natural landmark in the North East of England, bringing immeasurable joy to those visiting the area.

“In just under three minutes, Graham and Carruthers ended its historic legacy in a deliberate and mindless act of destruction.

“As news of their crime spread the following day, the pair exchanged messages, revelling in the public outcry they had caused.

“Thanks to an outstanding investigation on the part of our police partners, the Crown Prosecution Service was able to build a robust case against both men and bring them to trial.

“The international reaction of disapproval and anger following the destruction at Sycamore Gap illustrates how keenly the public has felt the loss of this beloved site, and we hope our community can take some measure of comfort in seeing those responsible convicted today.”

The pair will be sentenced at a later date at Newcastle Crown Court.

Notes to editors