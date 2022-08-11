EU News
|Printable version
Palestine: EU announces €261 million in support of UNRWA's operations
The European Union recently (09 August 2022) confirmed its role as a long-standing, predictable and reliable partner of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and one of its largest donors.
The European Commission adopted €261 million as the multiannual contribution that will allow to secure predictable financial resources to the Agency for the provision of essential services to Palestine refugees. In line with the EU-UNRWA Joint Declaration 2021-2024, it includes the EU's three-year funding for UNRWA for a total of €246 million, coupled with an additional €15 million from the Food and Resilience Facility to address food insecurity and mitigate the impact of the Ukraine war.
High Representative/Vice-President, Josep Borrell, recently said:
“The EU as UNRWA's long-term partner is committed to continue with political and financial support for its activities. UNRWA remains crucial for providing the necessary protection and essential services for Palestine refugees, supporting peace and stability in the region. The EU will continue to support UNRWA in all its fields of operations, including in East Jerusalem. Our support to UNRWA is a key element in our strategy of contributing to the promotion of security, stability and development in the region, which also helps to keep alive the prospects of sustainable peace between Israelis and Palestinians.”
EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Várhelyi, recently said:
“We remain a reliable and predictable partner, and a top donor of UNRWA. Others need to step up and join the EU in providing predictable multiannual funding. The Agency plays a stabilising role in the region. It must continue to do so, with a clear focus on its core mandate. We will continue to work with UNRWA to strengthen the Agency's governance systems and help step up transparency and sound management. We remain also firmly committed to promote quality education for Palestinian children and ensure full compliance with UNESCO standards in all education material.”
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Antitrust: Commission seeks feedback on performance of exemption for liner shipping consortia11/08/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission recently (09 August 2022) launched a call for evidence inviting feedback on the performance of the EU legal framework which exempts liner shipping consortia from EU antitrust rules (Consortia Block Exemption Regulation or ‘CBER').
COVID-19 vaccines: Commission and Moderna adapt delivery schedules for late summer and winter11/08/2022 14:10:00
The European Commission and Moderna have reached an agreement to better address Member States needs for COVID-19 vaccines for the late summer and winter period.
State aid: Commission clears financing of Post Danmark's universal service obligation11/08/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, Denmark's compensation to Post Danmark for its universal postal service obligation in 2020.
EU Cohesion Policy: €76 million for a just climate transition in Austria11/08/2022 11:20:00
The Commission has adopted the Territorial Just Transition Plans (TJTP) for Austria together with the first funding under the Just Transition Fund (JTF) worth €76 million.
Council adopts regulation on reducing gas demand by 15% this winter08/08/2022 15:25:00
To increase the EU’s security of energy supply, the Council recently (05 August 2022) adopted a regulation on a voluntary reduction of natural gas demand by 15% this winter.
State aid: Commission approves €110 million Austrian scheme to support agricultural producers in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine08/08/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission has approved a €110 million Austrian scheme to support primary agricultural producers in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine: 1,000 Ukrainian patients transferred to European hospitals08/08/2022 10:33:00
The EU has successfully coordinated 1,000 medical evacuations of Ukrainian patients via its Civil Protection Mechanism to provide them with specialised healthcare in hospitals across Europe.
Russia’s aggression against Ukraine: the EU imposes restrictive measures on Viktor and Oleksandr Yanukovych05/08/2022 13:25:00
The Council yesterday decided to impose restrictive measures on two additional individuals in response to the ongoing unjustified and unprovoked Russian military aggression against Ukraine.
State aid: Commission approves 2022-2027 regional aid map for Denmark05/08/2022 10:38:00
The European Commission has approved under EU State aid rules Denmark's map for granting regional aid from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2027 within the framework of the revised Regional aid Guidelines (‘RAG').
Commission welcomes international condemnation of Russia for violation of aviation rules and EU sanctions05/08/2022 09:25:00
The Commission welcomes the decision by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the UN agency responsible for regulating air transport, to call on the Russian Federation to immediately cease its infractions of international aviation rules, in order to preserve the safety and security of civil aviation.