WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Palestinian ambassador addresses TUC General Council
The Palestinian ambassador Dr Husam Zomlot recently (Wednesday) addressed the TUC General Council.
Speaking after the meeting TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:
“The TUC welcomed the Palestinian Ambassador, Dr Husam Zomlot, to address our General Council today.
“We jointly call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, respect for international law, accountability and unimpeded access to humanitarian aid in Gaza. There must also be an end to the settler violence in the West Bank and de-escalation of hostilities in the region.
“The TUC continues to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and calls for an end to the occupation of Palestinian territory.
“We support genuine efforts towards a just, lasting and comprehensive peace that is consistent with international law, and is based on a two-state solution, which promotes equality, democracy and respect for human and labour rights, as set out in our new General Council statement.”
The TUC’s new General Council statement, published today, states that the UK government must:
- call for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life
- enable prompt and effective access to humanitarian aid, with funding to UNRWA resumed
- work to secure the safe release of all hostages unharmed
- take action alongside the international community to ensure that international law is upheld and applied consistently – this includes ending the occupation of Palestinian territory
- insist that Israel complies, in full, with the binding provisional measures issued by the ICJ, and take action to ensure that it is not complicit in any war crimes
- stop direct arms sales to Israel, along with all collaboration between our armed forces, and encourage partner governments to do the same
- work with unions in our defence sector to protect our wider defence alliances / partnerships alongside current and future UK work content, supporting jobs and communities that will be impacted by any such action
- recognise the State of Palestine
- ensure that decent work and quality public services are prioritised in the rebuilding of Gaza
- halt trade talks with Israel
- ban the UK’s trade in settlement goods
- protect the right to peaceful protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people
Editors Note
About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Contacts:
TUC press office
media@tuc.org.uk
020 7467 1248
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - NHS leaders facing “drastic measures” to make ends meet as NHS responds to tightest financial settlement in years31/05/2024 15:10:00
Health leaders in England are calling on the next government to protect local NHS organisations from having to further cut staffing levels.
CBI responds to Northern Ireland Budget vote31/05/2024 12:15:00
CBI recently (29 May 2024) responded to Northern Ireland Budget vote.
Citizen Advice responds to the latest quarterly statistics on the roll-out of smart meters in Great Britain31/05/2024 09:05:00
Gillian Cooper, Director of Energy at Citizens Advice, responded to the latest quarterly statistics on the roll-out of smart meters in Great Britain
CBI Service Sector Survey - May 202430/05/2024 14:05:00
Headcount increased across the services sector in the three months to May, rising at the fastest rate pace in two years, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Service Sector Survey. Employment is expected to increase further in the quarter ahead.
TUC General Council statement on Gaza and Israel30/05/2024 11:25:00
The TUC continues to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and the release of all hostages unharmed. We have unequivocally condemned the attacks by Hamas on 7 October 2023, and called for respect for international law.
NHS Confederation responds to junior doctors' announcement of new strike dates in England30/05/2024 10:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to junior doctors' announcement of new strike dates in England
TUC welcomes 90,000 rise in trade union membership29/05/2024 16:25:00
New stats from the ONS show trade union membership grew by 90,000 in 2023.
UNICEF - On World Nutrition Day, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation pledge to double public donations made to Soccer Aid for UNICEF29/05/2024 15:25:00
Soccer Aid for UNICEF today announced that every donation it receives this year will be doubled, up to £4 million, thanks to its partnership with the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), in a bid to accelerate the fight against child wasting – the most life-threatening form of malnutrition.
NHS Confederation responds to the Labour Party's promise to tackle NHS waiting list29/05/2024 14:25:00
Matthew Taylor comments on the Labour Party's promise to clear the NHS waiting list backlog over the next five years.
UNICEF - Measles cases across Europe continue to surge, putting millions of children at risk29/05/2024 13:25:00
Measles cases across Europe continue to surge, with the number of measles cases recorded for this year soon to exceed the total number of cases reported throughout 2023, warned WHO and UNICEF this week.