Palestinian ambassador addresses TUC General Council

The Palestinian ambassador Dr Husam Zomlot recently (Wednesday) addressed the TUC General Council.

Speaking after the meeting TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:

“The TUC welcomed the Palestinian Ambassador, Dr Husam Zomlot, to address our General Council today.

“We jointly call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, respect for international law, accountability and unimpeded access to humanitarian aid in Gaza. There must also be an end to the settler violence in the West Bank and de-escalation of hostilities in the region.

“The TUC continues to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and calls for an end to the occupation of Palestinian territory.

“We support genuine efforts towards a just, lasting and comprehensive peace that is consistent with international law, and is based on a two-state solution, which promotes equality, democracy and respect for human and labour rights, as set out in our new General Council statement.”