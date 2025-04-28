Palestinian Authority and UK strengthen ties to continue work towards long-term peace

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy will today host Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa in London, marking the first official Palestinian Authority Prime Ministerial visit to the UK since 2021.

The invitation reflects the UK’s steadfast support for the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people at a critical juncture in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and desire to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The Foreign Secretary and Prime Minister Mustafa will sign a landmark Memorandum of Understanding enshrining their commitment to advancing Palestinian statehood as part of a two-state solution. It will also stress that the Palestinian Authority is the only legitimate governing entity in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and underlines the importance of reunifying Gaza and the West Bank under its authority. The MoU will also underscore the commitment of the Palestinian Authority to deliver its reform agenda as a matter of priority.

Alongside this, the UK will announce a package of support for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, expected to include £101 million directed at humanitarian relief, support for Palestinian economic development, and strengthening Palestinian Authority governance and reform.

The UK and PA will also agree on a coordinated approach to Gaza’s future, building on Arab and Palestinian-led initiatives. The UK will make clear that Hamas must immediately release the hostages and relinquish control of Gaza.

The strengthening of the UK-Palestinian partnership represents a key component of the UK government’s Plan for Change, as it works to support long-term peace and security in the Middle East. By working even more closely with the Palestinian Authority, the UK is demonstrating its commitment to the two-state solution as the best option for a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

This visit marks a significant step in strengthening our relationship with the Palestinian Authority – a key partner for peace in the Middle East – at a critical moment. The UK is clear that there can be no role for Hamas in the future of Gaza and we are committed to working with the Palestinian Authority as the only legitimate governing entity in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. We will not give up on the two-state solution, with a Palestinian state and Israel living side-by-side in peace, dignity and security. I reaffirm the UK’s commitment to recognising a Palestinian state as a contribution to that process, at a time that has the greatest impact.

During the visit Prime Minister Mustafa will outline the Palestinian Authority’s reform programme which focuses on strengthening financial sustainability, enhancing governance transparency, and improving service delivery to Palestinian citizens.

Background

this is the first official Palestinian Authority Prime Ministerial visit to the UK since former Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh visited Glasgow in 2021 for COP26

Memorandum of Understanding: the MoU establishes a new framework for UK-Palestinian cooperation which will reiterate both parties’ commitment to the two-state solution, and pursue further cooperation in areas including economic development, trade and security

this comes as Lord Collins is also due to attend the UN Security Council Middle East Peace Process meeting on Tuesday where he will re-affirm the UK position on progressing towards a long-term peace in the region

the funding announcement is single-year (financial year 2025 to 2026) and future funding is subject to the ongoing Spending Review

