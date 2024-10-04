Chatham House
Palestinians must be given the space to reorganize their political agency
EXPERT COMMENT
Rather than investing in a failed statehood project, governments can empower Palestinians through other channels – and counter Israel’s impunity to suppress them.
As the anniversary of Hamas’s 7 October assault approaches, global attention has tilted away from Israel’s war on Gaza as it metastasizes into a broader conflagration with Hezbollah and Iran.
This dramatic turn of events is, tragically, characteristic of Palestinian history. For decades, Palestinians have been held captive to forces far beyond their influence, and this year has been no different.
As Israel imposes new facts on the ground in the occupied territories, and Arab and Western capitals deliberate over ‘day after’ plans, Palestinians’ fate continues to be decided by external powers – largely without their participation.
