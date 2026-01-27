Scottish Government
Palliative care learning hub launches
Free online resource for Scotland's health and social care workforce.
A new online learning hub providing free palliative care education resources for Scotland's health and social care workforce launched yesterday.
The Palliative Care Learning Hub brings together recommended learning materials from NHS Education for Scotland, Scottish Social Services Council, Healthcare Improvement Scotland, Health Boards and third sector organisations in one accessible place.
The hub supports staff and students wherever they work or study – offering advice on providing compassionate end-of-life care – that reflects the refreshed 2025 Palliative Care Education Framework launched in November. It offers free, flexible ways to support learning and development for individuals, teams, and organisations.
Minister for Public Health and Women's Health Jenni Minto yesterday said:
"Everyone deserves compassionate, high-quality care at the end of their life. This new learning hub will help ensure our health and social care workforce has the knowledge and skills to provide that care.
"By bringing together palliative care learning resources in one accessible place, we are making it easier for staff across Scotland to access the education and support they need. This is an important step forward in delivering on our commitment to improve palliative care for people of all ages."
The hub is a key action from Scotland's palliative care strategy and delivery plan, supporting the outcome that health and social care staff caring for people of all ages with life-shortening conditions, have access to recommended education and learning resources.
Background
Palliative Care Learning Hub: https://learn.nes.nhs.scot/86009/palliative-care-learning-hub
The hub has been designed to:
- combine palliative care learning in one accessible space
- support the learning and development needs of Scotland's health and social care workforce
- offer a curated collection of free resources aligned with the 2025 Palliative Care Education Framework
