Palliative care partnership extended with new funding

Programme aims to improve patient experience and reduce admissions.

The Scottish Government will extend a successful programme run by the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS), enabling its Palliative and End of Life Care team to continue its vital work this year.

This £417,000 investment will enable the dedicated SAS team to continue transforming care for patients nearing the end of life, enhancing dignity, comfort, and choice while reducing pressure on emergency services.

The team has developed 30 alternative care pathways to Emergency Departments, including direct referrals to hospices and cancer support helplines. These pathways ensure patients receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time—often in the comfort of their own homes.

This approach helps improve their quality of life in the final stages, allowing clinicians to provide more compassionate care tailored to each person's specific needs.

In 2023-24 alone, it led to a:

A reduction of 1,600 patients conveyed to hospital.

1,451 fewer ambulance attendances in 2023/24 compared to the previous year.

4000 staff trained in palliative care support.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said:

"The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring that everyone who needs it can access high-quality, timely, and well-coordinated palliative care. The work of the Palliative and End of Life Care Team is a fantastic example of what can be achieved through partnership working, and I am pleased that we are able to provide this funding to extend their vital work."

Michael Dickson OBE, Chief Executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We welcome this funding, which will help us build on the success of previous work and will further develop our specialist capability to support patients with palliative and end-of-life needs across Scotland.

“The funding will expand training, deepen our partnership working with health and social care partners and further improve patient experience, dignity, and choice at the end of life.”

Background

‘Palliative Care Matters for All’, published this month by the Scottish Government, is a five-year strategy produced in partnership with NHS Scotland, charities, health and social care professionals, and people with experience of palliative care services.

Established in 2019 as a pilot in NHS Forth Valley, the partnership expanded nationally in 2022 with the formation of the dedicated Palliative and End of Life Care Team.