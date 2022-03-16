Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Pandemic is a wake-up call: Lords Committee calls for new approach to resilience and wellbeing
The House of Lords COVID-19 Committee publishes its report on 'Living in a COVID World: A Long-term Approach to Resilience and Wellbeing'.
- Report: Living in a COVID World: A Long-term Approach to Resilience and Wellbeing (HTML)
- Report:Living in a COVID World: A Long-term Approach to Resilience and Wellbeing (PDF)
- Inquiry: Life Beyond COVID
- COVID-19 Committee
The House of Lords COVID-19 Committee today calls for improved resilience and preparedness for a volatile and uncertain future. The Committee concludes that the pandemic has shown that our current understanding of resilience and preparedness is not fit-for-purpose. As we prepare for more frequent systemic shocks in future, a focus on robust supply chain and critical national infrastructure alone will not secure the national resilience that we so desperately need. To be resilient, we must have strong social capital and community connection within, and between, diverse communities, higher levels of social and economic equity, and resilient and adaptable public services.
As such, the Committee believes that it is now time to reconsider the role and purpose of the state, by placing a new emphasis on governing for the long-term and new focus on wellbeing. Any new system of government must have the wellbeing of its people at its heart – moving from a Welfare State to a Wellbeing State.
The purpose of the Wellbeing State would be to secure the wellbeing of all its citizens, and tackle those inequalities that hold back specific groups and communities. It is only be reaching into every part of our society, and actively engaging with them about the interventions that will improve their wellbeing, that we can improve our resilience. We cannot claim to be resilient, until all groups, communities and neighbourhoods are resilient, and continuing vulnerability amongst specific groups, communities and neighbourhoods will make us all vulnerable to the upheavals of the future.
Chair's comments
The Chair of the Committee, Baroness Lane-Fox of Soho said:
“As we begin the process of living with the pandemic it reminds us that the cycle of politics does not cope well with long-term problems. This is a wake-up call which must be heeded. Political leaders and policy makers must begin to think about ways to deal with long-term issues, where the problems and possible solutions will extend beyond the life of one parliamentary regime or single electoral cycle.
“Our ability to plan and to co-ordinate has been shown to be wanting; now is the opportunity for us to reset the state and build it back to be more adaptable, more resilient, more devolved, and more collaborative so we can effectively deal with any disasters, crises or systemic shocks that may occur in the future. Wellbeing and resilience must be at the heart of this reset for it to be successful.”
Key recommendations
The Committee’s report sets out a range of recommendations to improve resilience and preparedness, reconsider the role and purpose of the state, and move from a Welfare State to a Wellbeing State.
- Co-ordinated Government policy should prioritise narrowing the gap in healthy life expectancy so that no one group is left behind. The Office for Health Improvement and Disparities should collaborate with other Government departments and devolved administrations to assess lessons learned during the pandemic about the socio-economic determinants of health.
- Renewed efforts to build trusted relationships between the state and all groups within society, including racial and religious groups, young people, disabled people and others. The Department of Levelling Up and Communities should conduct an assessment of the relationship between both the national and local state and communities, and develop a plan for improving trust over time.
- Major efforts to build social capital through community-level public service innovation. This should start with a new wave of devolution to return power to local government, and beyond to local communities.
- A new approach to efficiency, recognising the importance of some redundancy of provision in public services. This will require a major shift in our approach to workforce planning, in particular, which will need to continue to leverage volunteer and community capacity in a systematic way, alongside formal provision. In effect, we need to move away from a “just in time” model of provision to a “just in case” model for many services.
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/460/covid19-committee/news/161787/pandemic-is-a-wakeup-call-lords-committee-calls-for-new-approach-to-resilience-and-wellbeing/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Government’s lack of vision risks squandering lasting benefits to UK of hosting major events, MPs say16/03/2022 12:05:00
The UK is failing to fully capitalise on the opportunities and benefits of hosting major cultural and sporting events because of a lack of overall vision and direction from the Government, MPs say today.
Building safety – the Government must ensure leaseholders and social housing tenants do not foot the bill for safety works, says Levelling-Up Committee11/03/2022 15:05:00
Too many leaseholders will fall through the cracks of the Government’s “piecemeal measures” to protect leaseholders from the costs of building safety remediation, says the cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee in a report published today.
Disadvantaged pupils facing 'epidemic' of educational inequality11/03/2022 13:05:00
Prove pandemic catch-up programme is working, MPs urge Government, or cancel multi-million pound contract with Randstad.
Work and Pensions Committee Chair Stephen Timms welcomes Government announcement on Online Safety Bill and paid-for adverts10/03/2022 11:38:00
Chair of the Work and Pensions Committee Stephen Timms has welcomed the announcement from the Government that the forthcoming Online Safety Bill is to impose a new legal duty on social media platforms and search engines to crackdown on scam adverts.
Northern Ireland minority communities ‘overlooked’ by policy makers09/03/2022 15:33:00
The interests of minority ethnic and migrant communities in Northern Ireland are too often an afterthought amid the desire to balance the demands of Green and Orange politics according to a unanimous report published today by the cross-party Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.
Government’s response to Impact of Covid-19 on new parents report demonstrates a “continued lack of action”, say MPs07/03/2022 13:20:00
The Petitions Committee has today published the Government’s response to the Committee’s report on the ongoing impact of covid-19 on new parents.
Senior judge’s review of fairness in parliamentary standards system published07/03/2022 09:05:00
The Committee on Standards publishes Sir Ernest Ryder’s review of fairness and natural justice within the House of Commons standards system.
EAC calls for progress update on assessing environmental impact of trade deals and domestic tax measures04/03/2022 15:33:00
The Environmental Audit Committee is keeping the pressure on the Government to fulfil its recent commitments on assessing the environmental impact of trade deals and domestic tax measures.