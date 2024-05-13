Parc Cybi HGV facility to re-open next week

The parking facility provided by the Welsh Government in Holyhead is due to re-open today, Monday, May 13, Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport Ken Skates has confirmed.

The facility was temporarily closed at the end of March due to budgetary pressures, with a commitment to work closely with key partners to provide a cost-effective service as soon as possible.

The Cabinet Secretary recently said:

I’m pleased that following discussions with partners we are able to re-open this facility, which will provide a free area for HGVs to stop before or after using Holyhead port. While there is no statutory requirement for the Welsh Government to provide this facility, we know that since the closure of Roadking, there is a need for a space like this for HGVs. It brings benefits to the port and wider area. We needed to find a cost-effective way to provide this service, which we know is appreciated locally and by the HGV drivers who use it. It’s good news this has now been achieved. We will continue to work with partners to find a long-term solution but this facility at Plot 9, Parc Cybi, will remain open until that time.

A member of staff has been retained for the reopening and local suppliers used.