Parents prioritising primary schools with free breakfast clubs

Over 300,000 children are set to benefit from Best Start free breakfast clubs in April, as the government prioritises support to tackle the cost of living and help parents juggle work and family life.

Schools already enrolled on the programme have served up 7 million meals to date and saved families up to £450 per year, while giving them up to 95 hours of precious time back each morning. Meanwhile, children are benefitting from healthy breakfasts and being in school earlier, with evidence showing improved attendance, attainment and behaviour.

With the government’s free breakfast clubs already proving to be a lifeline for so many, it is now calling on more primary schools to sign up, as new polling reveals nearly half (45%) of parents prioritise schools offering them.

Crucially, the clubs are also helping to cut stigma which still exists, with six in ten (60%) parents more likely to access support when it’s available to everyone.

This comes as data reveals nearly four in ten (38%) single parents feel guilt when accessing free support, compared to 28% of parents raising a family with a partner.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson yesterday said:

Free breakfast clubs are revolutionising morning routines up and down the country, becoming an essential part of modern-day life for working families. From settling a child into the school day to helping parents get to work, free breakfast clubs are giving every child the best start in life - delivering on our plan for national renewal. I was raised by a single parent, so I know first-hand the struggles facing parents trying to make ends meet and how important it is to tackle outdated stigmas with practical support that people can feel every day.

Applications opened yesterday for 1,500 schools to join in September, so that 680,000 children will benefit by September.

Backed by £80 million targeting the most disadvantaged areas, the scheme builds on the government’s decisions to prioritise investment to help families with the cost of living, including:

Delivering 30 hours a week of free childcare, saving parents up to £7500

Expanding free school meals to half a million more children

Building school-based nurseries, creating thousands more places

Cutting the cost of branded school uniforms

Scrapping the two-child limit. lifting 450,000 children out of poverty

Diane Newton, Head Teacher, Field Road Academy, West Midlands yesterday said:

For our school, a free breakfast club will enormously improve attendance and set our pupils up for a day of learning. The fact this club is free and open to everyone will help break down any stigma attached to accessing free meals, ending the perception support should only be for those most in need. Everyone, from every type of family, has something to gain from using a free breakfast club - from putting some extra money back in parents’ pockets, helping them get to work easier, to improving children’s wellbeing.

Maria Carnevale is a single mum of three living in Eastwood in Rotherham, balancing work, family life, and caring for a newborn. Reflecting on the difference breakfast club makes, she yesterday said:

My kids absolutely love breakfast club - it gives them such a fun, positive start to their day and the chance to chat, play and engage with their friends before school begins. It’s become something they genuinely look forward to each morning, and it sets them up in such a good mood for the day ahead. For me, it’s made a huge difference too; it helps our mornings run smoothly, takes away the rush and stress, and means I can get to work on time or spend those precious moments with my newborn that I’d otherwise miss.

The government has also secured industry partnerships with Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Weetabix and Magic Breakfast, continuing until July 2026 to provide discounts, free deliveries and healthier meals. This will ensure top British brands can help schools benefit from discounts and free deliveries and kids to have access to healthier, varied meals.

Frank Young, Chief Executive of Parentkind yesterday said:

This is good news for parents and especially parents juggling the pressures of work and school drop offs. We know that parents want breakfast clubs and it helps them to get children to school and hold down jobs. It’s particularly important for children to start their day well and get ready for school. Parents will applaud this news.

