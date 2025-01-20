Parents to receive day one right to neonatal care leave and pay

Thousands of working families with babies in neonatal care will be entitled to additional time off as a day one right.

New right to neonatal care leave and pay confirmed from 6 April, expected to benefit around 60,000 new parents.

Measures ensure employed parents can focus on supporting their new family without worrying about choosing between keeping their job and spending time with their baby.

The Government is delivering our Plan for Change by supporting working families and protecting working people’s payslips

Thousands of working families with babies in neonatal care will be entitled to additional time off as a day one right, the government has confirmed today (Monday 20 January).

Currently, many working families across the UK are having to return to work while their babies are sick in hospital, and these measures aim to address some of the difficulties that thousands of parents face when their baby is in neonatal care.

The Government is committed to providing the support families need to allow them to be by their child’s side without having to work throughout or use up their existing leave.

Neonatal Care Leave will apply to parents of babies who are admitted into neonatal care up to 28 days old and who have a continuous stay in hospital of 7 full days or longer. These measures will allow eligible parents to take up to 12 weeks of leave (and, if eligible, pay) on top of any other leave they may be entitled to, including maternity and paternity leave.

The government has today laid regulations to implement the change, which subject to Parliamentary approval, will take effect from 6 April 2025 and follows the passing of the Neonatal Care (Leave and Pay) Act in 2023.

This measure comes alongside the Employment Rights Bill and delivers on the government’s commitment to support families and protect the payslips of working people as part of the Plan for Change.

Employment Rights Minister Justin Madders said:

Parents of children in neonatal care have more than enough to worry about without being concerned about how much annual leave they have left or whether they’ll be able to make ends meet. This entitlement will deliver certainty to them and their employers, setting baseline protections that give them the peace of mind to look after the one thing that matters most – their newborn baby.

Like many measures included in the government’s other employment rights reforms, neonatal care leave will be a day one right, meaning that it will be available to an employee from their first day in a new job.

Alongside the leave entitlement, Statutory Neonatal Care Pay will be available to those who meet continuity of service requirements and a minimum earnings threshold.

Founder of The Smallest Things, Catriona Ogilvy, said:

The Smallest Things is delighted to see Neonatal Leave and Pay move one step closer to being available to thousands of parents whose babies are born sick or premature. The stress and trauma experienced by families during a neonatal stay cannot be underestimated. In an instant, their world is turned upside down. No parent or carer should be sitting beside an incubator worrying about pay or work. This much-needed additional leave and pay means parents and carers can be with their baby or babies in hospital. We know the journey doesn’t end when it’s time to go home. The new law will give families essential time at home to bond, begin to recover from trauma and to care for a fragile baby or babies without the pressure of finances or returning to work too soon. This legislation is long-overdue and The Smallest Things is overjoyed that – after tirelessly campaigning for 10 years to bring the power of parent voices to change-makers – we are finally on the brink of seeing this vital support become a reality.

Chief Executive at Bliss, Caroline Lee-Davey, said:

At Bliss we know just how important it is that babies born premature or sick have both parents at their side in neonatal care during their challenging first weeks and months of life, playing a hands-on role in their care. By contrast, the lack of additional parental leave rights for parents to date has forced many to make the unimaginable choice to return to work in order to pay their bills while their baby is desperately ill in hospital. That is why Bliss is so proud to have led campaigning for the introduction of the Neonatal Care (Leave & Pay) Act, which will provide thousands of employed parents every year with the assurance that they can take the time to be with their sick baby when they need it most. We are delighted that the Act will be implemented from 6 April this year and look forward to working with the Government and employers to ensure that all parents who are eligible know about this new entitlement, as well as the wider information and support that they can access from Bliss throughout their neonatal journey.

Since coming to power, this Government has introduced the Employment Rights Bill to upgrade workers’ rights across the UK, tackle poor working conditions and benefit businesses and workers alike. This includes bringing forward 28 individual employment reforms, from ending exploitative zero hours contracts and fire and rehire practices to establishing day one rights for paternity, parental and bereavement leave for millions of workers.

The Government is also bringing forward measures to help make the workplace more compatible with people’s lives, with flexible working made the default where practical, large employers required to create action plans on addressing gender pay gaps, support for employees through the menopause, and strengthened protections against dismissal for pregnant women and new mothers.