Parents urged not to miss out on disability support

Over £500 million in Child Disability Payment paid to families

Parents of disabled children are being urged to make sure they’re not missing out on vital financial support from the Scottish Government.

Child Disability Payment is money to help families cover the extra costs of looking after a child or young person who is disabled, has a long-term health condition or is terminally ill.

Since being introduced in 2021, over 78,000 children and young people have received the payment, with more than £500 million being paid out in total.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville met parents and children at Carrongrange High School in Grangemouth to hear about their experiences of applying for and receiving the benefit and to urge other parents to apply.

Child Disability Payment, paid by Social Security Scotland, has replaced Disability Living Allowance for Children from the Department for Work and Pensions.

The devolved benefit, designed in partnership with parents of disabled children and charities, was designed to be as straightforward and stress free as possible.

Light touch reviews were introduced for children whose condition has not changed since the original application was made. This means children with lifelong disabilities do not need to face ongoing lengthy reviews to continue getting financial support.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“Children and young people with a disability, long-term health condition or terminal illness often have additional needs and the costs for families can add up.

“Far too many families found the previous DWP scheme complicated and stigmatising. We were determined to change that and hearing from parents shows that we have.

“The Scottish Government’s social security systems is built on encouraging people to apply, supporting them in the process and getting the decision right first time.”

“I’m pleased Child Disability Payment is there to support families who need extra help and I urge anyone whose child is eligible to apply.

“It’s money they’re entitled to and could help make life a bit easier.”

Catherine Sneddon, 37, Grangemouth, whose son receives Child Disability Payment said:

“Louis has been on Disability Living Allowance since he was diagnosed in 2013. Back then I didn’t know if he’d be able to claim and it was a constant battle with the DWP.

“It’s only recently that he’s transferred over to Child Disability Payment. It was much more plain sailing than I anticipated. I expected a fight and what I got was a questionnaire through the post. The level of care he gets has been the same for three years so I ticked the box saying, ‘he’s stable.’ And that was it.

“With the DWP I would have had to get a letter from his neurologist to prove he still needed Disability Living Allowance. For them your child is what they see on the form. They don’t know how hard it is to care for a child with a disability at home, at school and in the community.

Janine Proudlock, Headteacher at Carrongrange High School in Grangemouth said:

“For me the Child Disability Payment supports families to ensure they have the right resources, at the right to time to do the right work to allow the whole family to flourish.

“Whether it’s caring support or specialised resources to meet their child’s needs, this is essential money to improve the lives of the young people and their family.”