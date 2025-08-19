Parents urged to extend their teen’s Child Benefit claim online as deadline approaches

Extend your Child Benefit claim online to ensure payments continue in September.

As teenagers get their exam results, parents are urged to renew their Child Benefit claim by 31 August for payments to continue in September.

Parents can quickly and easily extend their Child Benefit claim via the HMRC app or online to guarantee their payments.

Record numbers of parents of 16 to 19-year-olds staying in education or training have extended their Child Benefit online.

With GCSE results due this week HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is urging parents who know their teenager’s plans in September to extend their claim now to continue to receive Child Benefit.

More than 509,000 parents of teenagers, who are staying in full-time education or approved training, have already extended their Child Benefit claim. A record-breaking 67% have done it online to guarantee their payments will continue in September. Parents need to extend their claim by 31 August or payments will automatically stop.

Child Benefit is worth £26.05 per week - or £1,354.60 a year - for the eldest or only child and £17.25 per week - or £897 a year - for each additional child.

HMRC has written to 1.5 million eligible parents reminding them to extend their Child Benefit claim for their 16 to 19-year-old.

The quickest and easiest way to ensure payments continue is to extend via the HMRC app or online through the digital service.

Parents can also scan the QR code in their reminder letter which will take them straight to the digital service.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Chief Customer Officer, said:

Teenagers can be expensive and Child Benefit is an important source of income for your household. As soon as you know what your teen is doing in September, don’t miss out. You can extend your claim in minutes through the HMRC app or online to ensure your payments continue.

Child Benefit can continue to be paid for young people who are studying full time in non-advanced education as well as unpaid approved training courses. Visit GOV.UK for a full list of approved courses.

If either the claimant or their partner has an individual income of between £60,000 and £80,000, the higher earner will be subject to the High Income Child Benefit Charge. For families who fall into this category, the online Child Benefit tax calculator provides an estimate of how much benefit they will receive and what the charge may be.

As part of the government’s Plan for Change, many families will soon have the option to use a new digital service to pay the charge directly through their PAYE tax code instead of filing a Self Assessment tax return.

The new service will cut red tape for eligible employed parents who are liable to the charge. Those who choose to pay through their Self Assessment can continue to do so.

Families who have previously opted out of Child Benefit payments can opt back in and restart their payments quickly and easily online or via the HMRC app.

Further Information

More information on Child Benefit for 16-19 year olds.

Eligible customers don’t need to wait for the letter to extend their claim. The service is in the HMRC app and online for all eligible customers.

Customers can update their Child Benefit claim via the HMRC app and via GOV.UK. Claimants who are unable to use online services can call or write to us using the contact details in their renewal letter.

Parents cannot claim Child Benefit if their child is taking a course that is part of a job contract.

From 1 September, eligibility to extend Child Benefit for 16 to 19-year-olds will include teenagers who are home educated and those who are unable to attend college (for a minimum number of 12 hours) due to illness or disability.

Parents can view and manage their claim quickly and easily online or on the HMRC app. This includes viewing payment information and proof of their claim, adding additional children and updating their details.

HMRC uses QR codes in letters and correspondence. The QR code will always take you to GOV.UK or the HMRC app. When you are logged into your HMRC account, we may use QR codes to redirect you to another page. If we’re using QR codes in communications you’ll be able to see them on the genuine HMRC contacts page. To help fight phishing scams, send any suspicious emails containing QR codes to phishing@hmrc.gov.uk then delete them.