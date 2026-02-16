Parents urged to protect children through vaccination campaign

New vaccination campaign launched to boost uptake of childhood immunisations.

National campaign launches today to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated

Routine childhood immunisation prevents around 5,000 deaths and 228,000 hospital admissions every year in England

Parents encouraged to check their child’s vaccination status and raise awareness in their communities

More children’s lives would be saved if they were vaccinated against deadly diseases so the government is today launching a new childhood immunisation campaign.

Illnesses like measles can spread very easily between children who are not vaccinated, as we are currently seeing in North London.

Parents will now have easy access to trusted information on childhood vaccines through the government’s new campaign, helping them understand the protection vaccines provide and making it simpler to keep children healthy.

Illnesses like measles can spread very easily between children who are not vaccinated. The United Kingdom recently lost its World Health Organization (WHO) measles elimination status after over 2,900 cases of measles were confirmed in England in 2024, the highest levels recorded in decades. At the same time childhood vaccination rates were, and still are, well below the 95% WHO uptake target needed to prevent measles outbreaks.

Failing to vaccinate children leaves them unprotected against diseases that are easily preventable through free NHS vaccinations.

The ‘Stay Strong, Get Vaccinated’ campaign encourages parents to ensure their children receive their routine childhood immunisations and aren’t put at unnecessary risk.

Separately parents are also being encouraged not only to ensure their own children are fully up to date, but also to help raise awareness among family, friends and their wider communities about the importance of routine immunisation.

Dr Zubir Ahmed, Health Innovation and Safety Minister said:

Vaccination is one of the greatest public health successes of our time, protecting children from serious and sometimes life-threatening diseases. But with vaccination rates falling and the UK losing its measles elimination status, it’s vital we act now. Our campaign will help parents get clear, trusted information about childhood vaccines and the protection they offer. By making vaccines easier to access — including the introduction of chickenpox protection into the childhood programme with the MMRV vaccine — we are supporting families to keep their children safe and healthy, while helping to protect communities across the country.

Routine childhood immunisations are free and highly effective — they are the safest way to protect our children’s health. UKHSA estimates that childhood vaccinations prevent around 5,000 deaths and more than 228,000 hospital admissions in England every year.

The government campaign, developed with support from NHS England and the UK Health Security Agency, aims to reverse the decline in uptake by providing clear, trusted information and making it easier than ever for families to access vaccines, including new protection against chickenpox through the combined MMRV vaccine, following on from successful flu and maternal vaccination campaigns.

Aimed at the parents of children aged 0 to five-years-old, it will include:

A new 30-second TV and video on demand advert

Online video, social media content and digital display advertising.

Gaming and parenting forum partnerships including with Netmums and Mumsnet

This year NHS has introduced protection against chickenpox into the childhood programme - with the MMRV vaccine protecting children against measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox in a single jab.

Vaccination remains one of the most effective public health interventions, second only to clean water. Immunisation protects millions of children from severe illness, long-term complications and death globally each year.

These programmes protect against a wide range of serious diseases, including measles, whooping cough, meningitis, polio and diphtheria. As well as directly protecting vaccinated children, many vaccines also reduce transmission across the population, helping to protect those who are too young or too vulnerable to be vaccinated.

The MMRV vaccine includes protection against varicella (chickenpox) and the second dose is offered earlier — at 18 months — to ensure more children are fully protected before starting school.

The varicella vaccine costs parents around £150 for a full two-dose course if accessed privately. The MMRV vaccine is available free on the NHS for eligible children, removing cost barriers and helping ensure equitable access to protection for families.

Caroline Temmink, Director of Vaccination, said:

Childhood vaccines have protected generations of children from devastating diseases for decades, yet too many children are still missing out on vital protection. We’re urging all parents to check their children are up to date with their recommended vaccinations and to book an appointment through their GP practice when invited– it’s quick, it’s free, and it could save their life.

Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, Deputy Director Immunisation at UK Health Security Agency: