Parents' Voices at the Heart of new Early Years Framework for Action

Many parents in Wales feel overwhelmed, isolated, and unsure where to turn for help during the early years of raising a child, according to a new report from Public Health Wales.

Best Start in Life: An Early Years Framework for Action, published yesterday alongside a Parental Insights report, outlines a new approach to improving support for families with babies and young children. It brings together the expertise of early years professionals and the lived experiences of parents and carers to define what it means to give every child in Wales the best start in life and offers a clear, shared vision for how the early years system can bring it to life.

The Framework clearly identifies the key components of an effective early years system and defines what good looks like in each area. Serving as a guiding light, it can support organizations, partnerships and national agencies in identifying, understanding and prioritsing the actions needed to build a stronger and more impactful early years system across Wales. It recognises that everyone has a role to play – from professionals and policymakers to communities and families themselves. With a shared commitment to its implementation, the Framework could reduce inequalities and help transform Wales’ ambitious policy goals into meaningful, lasting improvements for babies, young children and their families.

Parents who contributed to the engagement described wanting clear, consistent advice, and services that feel connected rather than disjointed. Many said they felt judged or unsupported when reaching out for help. The reports also highlight the need for more joined-up, accessible and compassionate services that put families at the heart of early years support in Wales.

Amy McNaughton, Public Health Consultant and First 1000 Days Programme Lead at Public Health Wales, yesterday said:

“We know that the early years shape a child’s future, but too often, parents feel judged, unheard or simply unsure where to turn. These new findings help us understand the everyday realities families in Wales are facing and the support they say they need. “By putting families’ voices at the heart of the Early Years Framework for Action, we can build a more responsive, inclusive system, one that recognises parents as experts in their own lives. The Framework is a practical tool to help coordinate action and turn that insight into real change. We want the framework to help services across Wales work together to reduce inequalities and give every child the best possible start in life.”

A launch event for the Early Years Framework for Action will take place on July 8 in Cardiff. The event will feature keynote speakers and contributions from leading early years organisations including the Parent Infant Foundation, Children in Wales, the Office of the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, Play Wales, Early Years Wales, the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health Wales and NSPCC.

Attendees will hear about the importance of the early years in shaping lifelong health and wellbeing, gain insight into the development of the framework, and take part in discussions to help shape plans for implementation. Spotlight sessions will showcase examples of good practice from across Wales, highlighting innovative approaches aimed at improving outcomes and reducing inequalities for babies, young children and their families.