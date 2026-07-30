Park transformed after Brighouse flood scheme works

New flood storage areas and other measures will hold up to 8,900 cubic metres of water during storms at Wellholme Park.

Wellholme Park has reopened to the public following the completion of major works as part of the Brighouse Flood Alleviation Scheme. It will reduce flood risk, create a biodiverse habitat, and a more welcoming park for the local community.

The park reopened to the community on Wednesday 29 July, with residents invited to an open day to explore the improvements for themselves. A ‘Discovery Trail’ was available throughout the day for those who wanted to learn more about the changes.

The works form a central part of efforts by the Environment Agency and Calderdale Council to reduce flood risk for homes and businesses in Brighouse and enhance the local environment. Together, they have redesigned how water moves through the landscape, working with nature rather than against it.

Flood storage areas

New flood storage areas and a redesigned river channel help manage water more effectively during heavy rainfall. Old weirs and walls have been removed to allow the river to flow more naturally, improving river health while reducing the risk of flooding downstream.

At its full capacity, the park can hold around 8,900 cubic metres of water (which is the equivalent of 24 of Brighouse’s main swimming pools) before releasing it slowly back into the river over one to two days.

For most of the year, Wellholme Park is simply a park. Shallow channels may carry small amounts of water, but the space is dry, open, and designed for everyday enjoyment. It has been enhanced alongside neighbouring Whinney Hill Park to offer improved access and more diverse and resilient surroundings year-round.

Reducing flood risk while creating habitat

Jo Arnold, Calderdale Programme and Partnership Manager at the Environment Agency, said:

We’re pleased to welcome the community back to Wellholme Park. The improvements not only reduce flood risk in Brighouse, create a biodiverse habitat and river enhancement, but also ensure that the park remains an enjoyable and accessible space for everyone. We encourage people to come and have a look around and see the changes for themselves.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said:

Here in West Yorkshire, we know all too well the devastation caused by floods, and how important it is to invest in our beautiful landscapes to slow the flow of water.

With record-breaking heatwaves in the Summer and one-in-a-hundred-year floods in the Winter, now is the time to invest in Brighouse and beyond to protect homes and businesses, boost wildlife and biodiversity, and create a greener, nature-rich region that works for all.

Cllr Darren Commons, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said:

Our parks are important community spaces, and. I’m delighted that Wellholme Park is now reopening, allowing local people and visitors to enjoy the green space, especially during the busy school summer holidays.

The facilities and beautiful surroundings of Wellholme Park have been enjoyed by the people of Brighouse for generations, but the park now also plays an important role in protecting the town and nearby properties and businesses from flooding. The work shows how flood defence infrastructure can work with community spaces, with improvements supporting wildlife habitats and also creating landscaping works such as walkways and paths, to enable the park to be used all year round.

The Brighouse Flood Alleviation Scheme is being delivered in partnership with Calderdale Council, designers ARUP and contractors BAM.

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