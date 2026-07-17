Parking charges: CMA takes action to drive improvements for motorists

Package of action launched to help deliver fairer private parking for UK drivers.

Letters issued to private parking operators over concerns about appeal process and extra charges

Recommendations to government on how to raise standards

Investigation launched into Euro Car Parks over whether its practices and appeals processes break consumer protection law

Tips published to help drivers avoid common pitfalls and know their rights

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) yesterday announced a package of actions to improve the experience of UK motorists dealing with private parking operators and help ensure they are treated fairly when challenging parking charges.

Research suggests private parking operators issued around 14.4 million parking tickets in the year 2024/25 at places such as gyms, supermarkets, restaurants, and retail parks. This is more than double the number issued just 6 years ago.

The CMA is aware of complaints from motorists, who often feel they have been unfairly issued with a parking ticket. Complaints highlighted include unclear signage, broken ticket machines, and faulty apps. Based on its own analysis, the CMA has particular concerns about potentially unfair practices of some operators - including the way they handle appeals and attempt to recover additional fees on top of the parking charge. As a result, the CMA is taking steps to investigate concerns and improve outcomes for motorists. This includes:

opening an investigation into Euro Car Parks to examine whether its practices at petrol stations and its handling of appeals may breach consumer protection law. The investigation will consider whether it’s fair for some drivers to receive parking charges while queuing for, or using, petrol pumps and other forecourt services, such as car washes. It will also examine aspects of the company’s wider appeals processes – relating to both petrol stations and car parks. The CMA is at the beginning of its investigation, and it has reached no conclusions about whether Euro Car Parks has broken the law

writing to other private parking operators outlining concerns about the appeal process for drivers and potentially unfair additional charges applied when seeking to recover unpaid parking charges

calling on the wider sector to take action to ensure their practices are consistent with consumer law and writing to trade associations setting out steps that can be taken now to improve appeals handling and communications with motorists

Making recommendations to government on the new Code of Practice, that it has consulted on. This includes recommendations that parking firms should be required to make drivers aware of their rights, improve their appeals processes to make them fair and consistent and looking at the rules around consideration periods

Emma Cochrane, Executive Director of Consumer Protection at the CMA, said:

Being issued with a parking charge can be a stressful experience. Costs are high and often unexpected which is difficult when people are budgeting carefully. Parking companies must treat motorists fairly at all stages – and a clear and consistent appeals process must be at the heart of this. We’re setting out a package of actions and recommendations to help drivers and we’ve launched an investigation into the practices of Euro Car Parks. It’s time for all private parking operators to comply with consumer law or risk action from the CMA.

A new CMA video and tips will help motorists navigate the private parking system and avoid being caught out with unnecessary costs:

Private parking charges - how to avoid getting caught out (video)

Not all car parks work the same. Car parks have different rules, and it is important to check the rules that apply (set out on signs in the car park) every time you park so you don’t get caught out. For example, car parks for the same supermarket chain can have different rules in different locations. Don’t assume free parking is automatic, even if you are a customer. Some places such as supermarkets, gyms and restaurants require drivers to register their vehicle details or scan a receipt to show they are a customer to get free parking. Keep evidence if something goes wrong. If payment machines are not working, your car breaks down or another issue arises, take photos and keep receipts, payment confirmations and other records in case you need to prove what happened – or need to appeal. If you get a parking charge, don’t ignore it. If you believe the charge has been issued incorrectly, act quickly and appeal to the parking operator within 14 days, to make sure you remain eligible for the Early Payment Discount (‘EPD’). If you are not appealing the charge, pay within the 14 days to benefit from the EPD. Know your rights if you get a parking charge notice. You always have the right to appeal. The charge should be cancelled if you have evidence that shows you should be exempt – for example, because of an emergency outside of your control. The charge should be reduced to £20 in some circumstances – for example, where you paid the fee, but mistyped your registration number. These are outlined in the Appeals Charter in the existing industry Code of Practice.

Notes to editors