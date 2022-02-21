Arts Council England
Parkinson’s inspires creativity in the Midlands
Thanks to Arts Council England support, a Midlands theatre group has created an original play staring people who live with Parkinson’s disease.
Shake it Up is the new play from Nottingham group Parky Players - a brand new theatre company formed on Zoom during lockdown. Janet Barnes from Beeston Rylands, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s three years ago at the age of 47, friend Sheila North and a small group of others got together during lockdown and wrote and recorded an online pantomime. After securing funding from Arts Council and, with the help of a professional director, script writer and musical director, they recreated the piece for the stage.
The new play Shake It Up is a comedy about modern life living with Parkinson’s - about the ups and downs of being a PWP (Person With Parkinson’s) – and was performed as Leicester’s Guildhall as part of Leicester Comedy Festival in February.
Peter Knott, Midlands Area Director for Arts Council England, said: “Experiencing and being inspired by creativity can enrich our lives in countless ways – from helping us forge friendships and connections, to opening us up to talk about health and disability in a safe, productive space.
“Thanks to National Lottery players we’re pleased to be able to support projects like this which bring people together through drama and comedy, raise awareness and share new perspectives through performance.”
Janet Barnes, member of Parky Players, said: "Being given the opportunity by Arts Council to form Parky Players and create “Shake It Up” has developed opportunities well beyond those envisaged at the beginning of this project. As a group of complete novice actors we have gained new skills, self-esteem, and pride in ourselves and our outcomes.
“We have created an original and exciting piece of theatre that helps raise awareness, of Parkinson's through the use of comedy and we’re planning to take "Shake It Up" on the road, hopefully entertaining and enlightening as we go.”
