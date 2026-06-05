Cabinet Office
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Parliamentary scrutiny of the Defence Nuclear Enterprise
The Government has agreed to seek to establish a new House of Commons committee to conduct scrutiny of Defence Nuclear Enterprise expenditure and programmes.
The Government has agreed to seek to establish a new House of Commons-only Committee, appointed by the Prime Minister, to conduct scrutiny of Defence Nuclear Enterprise (DNE) expenditure and programmes.
This follows a recommendation from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in its 2024 report ‘Scrutiny of sound financial practice across Government’. The Government’s formal response to the PAC’s report can be found in the June 2026 Treasury Minute Progress Report.
This Committee will fulfil one of the recommendations in the recent Strategic Defence Review, to sustain long-term support for the UK’s nuclear deterrent by providing the public with the confidence that taxpayer money is being spent wisely on this important area. The new Committee will also provide a formal parliamentary outlet for the consideration of relevant National Audit Office reports on DNE expenditure and programmes, enhancing democratic accountability.
The Government will work closely with Parliament over the coming weeks to seek to establish the new Committee, ensuring it is subject to the necessary controls to conduct its work in this highly sensitive area. As a non-statutory Committee, it will be set up under House of Commons Standing Orders and subject to the approval of the House.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/parliamentary-scrutiny-of-the-defence-nuclear-enterprise
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