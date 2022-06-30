Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Parole hearings to be heard in public for the first time
Victims, members of the public and the media will be able to ask for a parole hearing to be heard in public for the first time, following law changes being made today (30 June 2022).
- law will change to lift blanket ban on public parole hearings
- new powers for Deputy Prime Minister to oppose and challenge the release of dangerous offenders
- part of landmark reforms to prioritise public safety in Parole Board decisions
As part of landmark reforms to boost transparency and increase public confidence, the Deputy Prime Minister will also get extra powers to challenge Parole Board decisions – including where new, violent behaviour by offenders comes to light - and give his view earlier in the process.
These are the first legislative changes as part of the Government’s reforms, announced in March, to put public protection at the heart of decision-making and ensure prisoners who still pose a risk are kept behind bars.
A statutory instrument being laid today (30 June 2022) will allow the measures to take effect from 21 July 2022.
Anyone will be able to apply for a public hearing, with the Parole Board making the final decision on whether to do so. These decisions will consider the welfare and interest of victims and reach a conclusion based on the ‘interests of justice’. This move follows calls for greater transparency after the decision to release black cab rapist John Worboys in 2018.
Recommendations for release or moves to open prison for the most serious offenders - including murderers, rapists, terrorists and those who have caused or allowed the death of a child - will also now be made by the Deputy Prime Minister before going to the Parole Board for its final decision.
After carefully considering expert and professional advice, the Deputy Prime Minister will give his view on whether the prisoner would be safe to be released. Making the ministerial view clear from the outset will provide another safeguard to help keep our streets safe from dangerous prisoners – removing any ambiguity from the process.
Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Dominic Raab MP, said:
This is the first step in our reforms to the parole process. We are making proceedings more transparent, so victims and the public can see justice being done. I am also making sure there is one, crystal clear, recommendation from the Justice Secretary when it comes to the risk of release of the most serious offenders.
We are overhauling the system, to make sure public protection is the overriding the priority.
As part of today’s changes, the Deputy Prime Minister will be given stronger powers to challenge Parole Board decisions.
Under current rules he can only ask for a decision to be reconsidered if it is irrational or procedures were not followed. He will now be able to ask for a case to be looked at again if there is a change in the prisoner’s circumstances, such as violent behaviour, or if there is new information which was not available to the Board at the time.
In due course this will be bolstered by further reforms, including a tougher Parole Board release test and powers to scrutinise and block the release of the most dangerous offenders.
Victims in the south-west will also be able to attend parole hearings as an observer from autumn, as part of a pilot ahead of national roll out next year. We will also bring forward further legislation to require the Parole Board to take account of victims’ submissions when making release decisions.
Notes to editors
- The statutory instrument (SI) will be laid today (30 June 2022) to amend the current rules and will come into effect on 21 July 2022.
- The parole system reforms are set out on GOV.UK - Root and Branch Review of the Parole System
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/parole-hearings-to-be-heard-in-public-for-the-first-time
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Criminal barristers to receive 15 percent fee rise in September30/06/2022 16:05:00
Criminal barristers will receive a 15 percent fee rise from the end of September, the government has confirmed today (30 June 2022).
Pre-recorded evidence for rape victims rolled out to more North-West courts30/06/2022 09:25:00
More victims of rape and sexual violence will be spared the stress of being cross-examined in court under a scheme rolled out to a further 10 Crown Courts yesterday (29 June 2022).
Public safety boost as major justice reforms come into force28/06/2022 15:10:00
Landmark reforms to better protect the public and make our streets safer come into force today (28 June).
Bill of Rights to strengthen freedom of speech and curb bogus human rights claims22/06/2022 11:15:00
Freedom of speech and the views of elected lawmakers will be given greater weight in law under a Bill of Rights introduced to Parliament today (Wednesday 22 June).
£500 million boost to create thousands of new prison places20/06/2022 11:25:00
New houseblocks to be built at 6 prisons - accommodating more than 2,600 prisoners.
New pilots to boost support for rape victims in court16/06/2022 12:15:00
Rape victims will receive enhanced support at 3 Crown Courts under a new pilot scheme launched by the government today (16 June 2022) as part of efforts to drive up prosecutions and convictions.
Prison leavers tagged to cut alcohol-fuelled crime15/06/2022 14:05:00
Alcohol-fuelled crime will be cut as offenders released from prisons in England face alcohol bans and having their drinking electronically monitored from today (15 June 2022).
End to Friday releases to cut crime and make streets safer14/06/2022 10:20:00
Prisoners vulnerable to addiction, mental health issues or homelessness will no longer be released on Fridays under new plans to cut reoffending and make streets safer.