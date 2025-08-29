RUSI
Parsimony and Platitudes: The UK’s Approach to a ‘Post-Aid World’
Coinciding with wider threats to the international aid system, assessments of UK funding cuts expose the need for a new approach, one adapted to the challenges (and opportunities) of an ever more ‘ODA-less’ era.
Analysis from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) offers the first ‘formal’ glimpse into the implications of UK aid cuts announced back in February. The drop from 0.5% to 0.3% of GDP by 2027 immediately proved controversial across government circles, eliciting the resignation of International Development Minister Anneliese Dodds and raising fears Whitehall would not sustain spending levels in hotspots such as Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine. Others warned of a ‘strategic mistake’, casting the £6 billion reduction as ‘dangerously counter-productive’ and damaging to Britain’s ‘standing’ and domestic security.
The latest picture – however preliminary – appears bleak, substantiating concerns from various charities that UK austerity will ‘come at the expense of some of the world’s most vulnerable people’. Coalescing with a $40 billion slump in global Official Development Assistance (ODA), ranging from emergency relief to longer-term social and economic welfare, these insights speak to urgent questions around the role of the UK – and likeminded partners – in a steadily deteriorating aid space, and the problems this raises for humanitarian, development and security outcomes.
