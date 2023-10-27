NHS Wales
|Printable version
Participants invited to take part in leisure activity survey
People aged over 18 and living in Wales are being invited to take part in a survey examining leisure activity habits.
In January 2023, the Centre for Activity Health and Wellbeing Research (CAWR) at Cardiff Metropolitan University was approached by Public Health Wales to undertake a piece of research to understand how individuals across Wales prioritise their leisure time and the barriers some groups experience when accessing activities which protect mental wellbeing.
The study aims to develop understanding of the mental wellbeing of Wales’ adult population within different communities and how this relates the leisure activities they choose to engage in. The data gathered will support Public Health Wales in its development of a national programme of work to help protect and improve mental wellbeing across the population.
The online survey can be completed by anyone aged over 18 and living in Wales. Participation is voluntary and contributors are able to skip any questions they do not wish to answer.
Survey links:
English: http://bit.ly/3LryRDK
Cymraeg: http://bit.ly/3rhgWc4
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/participants-invited-to-take-part-in-leisure-activity-survey/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Refreshed International Health Strategy to assist building a fairer, healthier Wales25/10/2023 09:15:00
Public Health Wales has updated its 2017 International Health Strategy to better reflect the significant changes in the global landscape and to enable Public Health Wales’ new Long-Term Strategy.
Report finds Public Health Wales guidance has contributed to raising the profile of fair work public sector partners24/10/2023 09:15:00
Public Health Wales has found that public sector partners are increasing their efforts to improve health and well-being through access to fair work.
Public Health Wales' Research and Evaluation division to develop culture of research as part of new strategy23/10/2023 16:15:00
Public Health Wales’ Research and Evaluation division will work across the organisation to develop a culture of research.
Supervised toothbrushing in nurseries and schools seeing encouraging recovery post-pandemic19/10/2023 10:10:00
The number of children participating in supervised toothbrushing at nursery and school has recovered following the Covid-19 pandemic.
Report calls for targeted vaccine resources to address hesitancy and misinformation18/10/2023 10:15:00
A recent study conducted by Public Health Wales shows that young people, parents of children under 18, those receiving Universal Credit and people who identify as transgender are more likely to be exposed to vaccine misinformation online.
Not enough for essentials, as the cost of living crisis bites11/10/2023 16:15:00
The cost of living crisis has negatively impacted mental health for many people in Wales and many have had to cut down on essentials like food and heating to make ends meet.
Tax increases on energy dense foods and tobacco reduce health inequality11/10/2023 11:15:00
A review of international evidence on how to reduce inequalities in health has found that tax increases on tobacco and high energy foods, with subsidies on fruit and vegetables, work well to narrow gaps in health between the richest and poorest.
Social media regularly used by 48% of primary age children in Wales, report shows11/10/2023 09:15:00
School Health Research Network expands its work to provide a clearer picture of health behaviours from childhood into adolescence.
Public Health Wales welcomes plan to phase out smoking06/10/2023 11:15:00
Jim McManus, National Director of Health and Wellbeing at Public Health Wales said: “Public Health Wales welcomes the announcement by the Prime Minister to allow a free vote in parliament on raising the legal age of smoking by one year.