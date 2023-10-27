Participants invited to take part in leisure activity survey

People aged over 18 and living in Wales are being invited to take part in a survey examining leisure activity habits.

In January 2023, the Centre for Activity Health and Wellbeing Research (CAWR) at Cardiff Metropolitan University was approached by Public Health Wales to undertake a piece of research to understand how individuals across Wales prioritise their leisure time and the barriers some groups experience when accessing activities which protect mental wellbeing.

The study aims to develop understanding of the mental wellbeing of Wales’ adult population within different communities and how this relates the leisure activities they choose to engage in. The data gathered will support Public Health Wales in its development of a national programme of work to help protect and improve mental wellbeing across the population.

The online survey can be completed by anyone aged over 18 and living in Wales. Participation is voluntary and contributors are able to skip any questions they do not wish to answer.

Survey links:

English: http://bit.ly/3LryRDK

Cymraeg: http://bit.ly/3rhgWc4