Partner spotlight: Nature tech in action around the world

Nature protection is an inherently international mission, one for which technology is increasingly integral. Across the globe, local teams are increasingly using technological solutions to address complex issues and deliver on nature-positive outcomes.

As such, while techUK focuses predominantly on the nature tech ecosystem here in the UK, we are keen to highlight the work of one of our partners, the Connected Conservation Foundation (CCF), to support tech adoption for nature projects around the world.

Satellites for Biodiversity Award

The Satellites for Biodiversity Award, which has just finished its fourth round, gives nature project practitioners access to state-of-the-art satellite imagery, advanced Earth Observation (EO) tools and technical expertise to detect threats, monitor change and contribute to the restoration of threatened ecosystems. This is possible via a partnership with the Airbus Foundation, which provides access to Airbus' Pléiades and Pléiades Neo satellite imagery.

Following the most competitive round to date - with close to 200 applications from 52 countries, spanning 85 species groups and 55 habitat types - the following projects have been selected for the award:

Yayasan Ekosistem Lestari (YEL): Rainforest deforestation resilience for the world’s rarest great ape – the Tapanuli orangutan, Batang Toru, Indonesia

Fishing Cat Conservation Alliance: Connecting community-managed forests for clouded leopards — Nagaland, India

Nirvana Carbon Foundation & UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network: Healing the Aral Sea desert — Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

Uganda Conservation Foundation: Building resilient landsca0ppes around Queen Elizabeth National Park — Uganda

CONICET-UNComa: Recovering wetlands for the endangered ruddy-headed goose — Patagonia, Argentina and Chile

Read more about the projects here