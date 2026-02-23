Homeless Link
Partnering with Social Investment Business to deliver the Energy Resilience Fund
We’re excited to announce that Homeless Link is partnering with Social Investment Business to deliver the Energy Resilience Fund.
The £15m Energy Resilience Fund will provide blended finance, a mix of grants and loans, to help homelessness organisations invest in energy improvements, retrofits and electric vehicles.
Alongside funding, the partnership will also provide organisations with free, specialist support. Eligible charities can receive energy audits and expert guidance on project management, accurate costings, and the consents or permissions their project may need. The aim is to make it easy for you to secure investment and deliver upgrades that cut bills and strengthen energy resilience.
The Energy Resilience Fund can support a wide range of energy‑efficiency measures, including:
- Energy‑efficient lighting
- Insulation, glazing and ventilation upgrades
- Small-scale wind turbines
- Solar PV systems and battery storage
- Solar water heating systems
- Heat pumps
- Electric vehicles
The funds could also cover related costs such as capital and labour, project management, staff training, revenue losses and contingency.
About the Energy Resilience Fund
The Energy Resilience Fund offers a package of energy audit support and blended funding (60% loan and 40% grant). Eligible organisations can apply for blended funding of between £25,000 and £250,000 for a range of energy saving / generation projects.
These can include: energy efficient/saving lighting systems, glazing upgrades, solar PV panels, battery storage, heat pumps, insulation, electric vehicles or energy efficient equipment.
The funds can also cover a wider range of additional costs: capital, labour and project management costs, training for staff or builders, and building management systems to optimise the new technology.
For more information
Homeless Link can support eligible organisations to apply for this funding. To find out more about the eligibility for this fund, visit Energy Resilience Fund - Social Investment Business.
If you are interested and would like to discuss your application, get in touch with Nitya Teagarajan, Senior Social Investment Programme Manager. Email: nitya.teagarajan@homelesslink.org.uk, Mobile: 07949 458825
Join our free online introduction session
Homeless Link are running a free online session introducing this new fund and other social investment funds, on Tuesday 24 February at 12:30pm. Sign up here.
