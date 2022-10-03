Partnership Action for Continuing Employment: client experience survey 2022

Research into the experiences of clients receiving redundancy support services through Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE). This research is the seventh iteration of research assessing client experiences of PACE.

Introduction

This report details findings from the seventh wave of research into the experiences of clients receiving redundancy support services through the Scottish Government’s Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) initiative. PACE represents a collaborative approach to supporting individuals who are affected by redundancy back into work, thus promoting sustainable economic growth.

Background to the Research

Established in 2000, PACE is the Scottish Government’s national strategic partnership framework for responding to redundancy situations. Skills Development Scotland (SDS) is responsible for supporting Scotland’s people and businesses to develop and apply their skills and, in conjunction with other key partners, SDS leads on the delivery of PACE support on behalf of the Scottish Government.

Through providing skills development and employability support, PACE aims to minimise the time people affected by redundancy are out of work. Support provided through PACE to individuals and employers facing redundancy situations is wide ranging and includes: information, advice and careers guidance; CV preparation; advice on benefits; raising awareness of job vacancies; and funding to support training and career progression.

Following the economic downturn in 2008, the Scottish Government established the Ministerial PACE Partnership in 2009. This currently consists of 24 organisations[2] who, together with the Scottish Government, oversee a continuous improvement programme to enhance the operation of PACE.

An example of this drive for continuous improvement includes the PACE Client Experience Survey which has been commissioned by the Scottish Government and Skills Development Scotland (SDS) every two years, starting in 2010.[3]

The surveys collect data on clients’ experiences of receiving a range of PACE services and the influence these services have had on their post-redundancy outcomes. Findings from the preceding surveys have largely been positive and demonstrate high satisfaction levels with PACE services (an average of 86% across all services in 2020).

In the two years preceding the 2022 survey, significant changes were made to the delivery of PACE services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns. This resulted in a shift to services predominantly being delivered online and by phone rather than face-to-face, as well as the introduction of webinars and other online resources. The impact of this change in delivery format is investigated in the 2022 survey.

