Partnership approach is driving progress for Wales’ TB eradication programme

Wales is making headway in its TB Eradication Programme through a strengthened partnership approach that is delivering positive changes in government policy for farmers while tackling the disease.

Ahead of his update to Senedd Members this afternoon, Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:

Our partnership approach with the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) and Programme Board is delivering real changes that help both tackle the disease and support farmers through difficult times. I've seen first-hand the distress TB causes farming families and businesses and I’m keen we take steps to address it.

Reviewing the on-farm slaughter policy was the Technical Advisory Group’s (TAG’s) first priority.

Feedback on the policy change has been positive with a number of farmers choosing to delay slaughter of eligible cattle.

Since the introduction of the new policy a year ago, on-farm slaughter has been avoided through agreed delayed removal of approximately a quarter of the animals – 242, from 111 individual herds –which would previously have been slaughtered on farm.

Further changes to TB policy will be announced today.

Following a request from industry and subsequent advice from the TAG and Programme Board, there will be a change in Inconclusive Reactor (IR) policies.

The Deputy First Minister continued:

Industry asked, and we have listened. Evidence shows these resolved standard IR cattle are higher risk than other cattle because a larger proportion of them go on to become TB reactors at a later point. Currently this risks such resolved standard IR cattle with undetected infection being moved and spreading TB to other herds – a key concern raised by industry. Under new arrangements, these (resolved standard IR) cattle will be restricted to their herd with only licenced movements permitted direct to slaughter, or into an Approved Finishing Unit. I anticipate this policy change will take effect from this Autumn, and I hope it will be welcomed.

A strong partnership approach is also strengthening TB control in Pembrokeshire where vets and farmers are being empowered through data provision and education to help control TB on their farms.

Building on the principles and best practices established in Pembrokeshire, a complementary initiative is now launching in the lower TB incidence area of North Wales – with the aim of keeping the disease out.

New members have also joined the TB Eradication Programme Board.

A representative from the Farming Community Network (FCN), creating a valuable connection between the programme and mental health support services.

Additionally, a Young Farmers' Club Wales representative joins the Board, acknowledging bovine TB's significance for new entrants to farming and supporting sustainability and succession planning.

Addressing the current TB picture in Wales, the Chief Veterinary Officer, Richard Irvine, said:

TB has a devastating impact on farming families dealing with the disease in their herds and we recognise there is regional variation in the disease picture across Wales. While we're seeing long-term decreases in new TB herd incidents overall, the rise in cattle slaughtered during 2024 reflects strategic use of the high-sensitivity gamma interferon blood test alongside standard testing, to identify infected animals in breakdown herds. Whilst this increases removal numbers, the aim is to reduce infection rates and prevent recurring breakdowns. Our goal remains clear: better detection now means less disease in the future.

The Deputy First Minister added: