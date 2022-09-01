NEPO
|Printable version
Partnership hits 10 year milestone
NEPO and Bloom are celebrating ten years of providing the public sector with specialist professional services.
In 2012, NEPO developed an innovative new approach to procuring professional services, by using a neutral vendor to manage a dynamic supplier marketplace. The resulting solution was named NEPRO, and Bloom was appointed as the neutral vendor.
Since then, the two Gateshead-based organisations have gone from strength to strength, supporting over 400 public sector organisations to deliver in excess of 10,000 projects.
Steven Sinclair, procurement and commercial director at NEPO recently said:
“When NEPRO launched ten years ago, we knew that it would meet public sector challenges around choice, value and compliance when appointing consultants and professional services. Our partnership with Bloom has taken this even further, and positioned NEPRO as an enabler for economic growth. Over our decade of delivery, we have welcomed over 4,000 accredited suppliers into our marketplace, of which 90% are SMEs, connecting them to public sector customers.
“More than £1bn of projects have been delivered through the solution with 70% of these projects awarded to SMEs and third sector organisations. Social value is at the heart of what NEPO and Bloom do, and collectively our solution has generated £96m in social value. Throughout the past 10 years we have seen SME partners grow, generating jobs and having both a local and national economic impact.”
Adam Jacobs, founder at Bloom, added:
“Our partnership with NEPO makes a compelling case for how the public and private sector can achieve great things together. We are incredibly proud of our achievements over the past ten years, under NEPRO we have enabled outcomes that help police services tackle county lines, health services address child obesity and hundreds more projects tackling diverse and complex issues, all the while saving money for the public purse. We are committed to taking this further, our open access marketplace of 4,000 accredited suppliers continues to grow as we provide the UK public sector with the support to make positive change.”
Darren Knowd, head of procurement, sales and business services at Durham County Council, recently commented:
“Durham County Council were early adopters of NEPRO, and were so convinced by its effectiveness that we mandated its use for all professional service arrangements. Together, NEPO and Bloom have created a solution that gives the public sector choice and speed to market, without compromising compliance and outcomes.”
L-R: Michael Murray (NEPRO Lead), Steven Sinclair (Procurement and Commercial Director at NEPO), Adam Jacobs (founder of Bloom) and Amabel Grant (Chief Executive at Bloom).
Original article link: https://www.nepo.org/news-and-events/partnership-hits-10-year-milestone
|
Latest News from
NEPO
Market Consultation: NEPO233 Retrofit and Decarbonisation Works28/07/2022 11:15:00
NEPO has invited contractors to participate in market consultation activity to help shape a new procurement solution for the provision of retrofit and decarbonisation services within the North East region.
Introducing our Annual Report22/07/2022 09:15:00
The Collaborative Procurement Performance Report 2021/22 is now available to download.
Tender opportunity: NEPO212 Support Services for the Development of the Built Environment21/07/2022 11:15:00
NEPO has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for a new solution covering support services for the built environment.
Oxygen Finance publish analysis of local authority spending08/07/2022 11:15:00
Oxygen Finance, sole supplier to NEPO521 Early Payment Service, has launched their latest Almanac, a Third Party Spend review of 2019 to 2021 in partnership with EY.
Tender opportunity: NEPO529 Events Management & Infrastructure24/06/2022 12:15:00
NEPO has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for a new solution covering the provision of events management and infrastructure services.
North East councils deliver social value by paying small businesses early05/05/2022 14:15:00
North East councils are leading the way in helping small businesses get paid faster, supported by NEPO.
NEPO scoops National Social Value Award29/04/2022 11:15:00
NEPO have been crowned winners of the Best Public Sector Project Award at the National Social Value Awards 2022.
Tender opportunity: NEPO214 Grounds Maintenance Equipment and Plant27/04/2022 09:15:00
NEPO, working in partnership with TPPL, has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for a new solution covering the provision of grounds maintenance equipment and plant.