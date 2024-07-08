Welsh Government
|Printable version
Partnership project provides over 62,000 essential items to people in need
Cwtch Mawr is Wales’ first multibank, which helps struggling families in Swansea.
The multibank sees businesses donating surplus items so they can be given for free to people who cannot afford them. This includes cleaning products, household items, toiletries and furnishings.
In the first two months since its launch, Cwtch Mawr supported more than 15,000 people, as well as hosting community events, cooking courses, drop-in events and celebrations like International Women’s Day.
Cwtch Mawr now has a strong network of 60 registered partners who collect donated items and deliver them to the people who need them. Social workers, health professionals, teachers and charities can refer people to the multibank for support.
Cwtch Mawr is run by Swansea-based charity Faith in Families, with support from Gordon Brown and Amazon, who co-founded the multi-bank initiative. The Welsh Government is providing £125,000 for the start-up of the project, with other support coming from the local partners including Swansea County Council, Pobl Housing Association, Moondance Foundation and Swansea Bay University Health Board.
The Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Social Justice, Lesley Griffiths, said:
The cost of living crisis means many people are struggling to buy essential items, and it’s good to see how Cwtch Mawr is able to help people by providing lots of different essentials all in one place.
This is a fantastic example of different sectors coming together to support people in their communities. By giving away unsold items, retailers can support the circular economy and reduce their impact on the environment, while helping local people.
Chief Executive of Faith in Families, Cherrie Bija said:
The cost of living is no longer a crisis; it has become the norm for thousands in our communities. Children are not just missing out on treats, but on essentials like clothes, shoes, toys, and healthy food. In 2024, it’s heartbreaking to see this happening in Swansea, with childhoods slipping away.
Faith in Families - Cwtch Mawr is stepping up, providing immediate, quality essentials to help families survive and hopefully thrive, in a unique partnership with Amazon. There’s so much more to be done, but this collaboration is immense and enables us to come together with hundreds of charity partners across the region and provide – hugs not handouts.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/partnership-project-provides-over-62000-essential-items-people-need
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Further support for teachers to boost roll out of the new curriculum04/07/2024 11:05:00
The roll out of the Curriculum for Wales will be boosted by further support for teachers and schools to ensure consistent delivery across Wales.
Children encouraged to take part in this year’s Summer Reading Challenge04/07/2024 10:05:00
Launching in libraries across Wales on Saturday 6 July, the Summer Reading Challenge is a free activity enabling young children to read for pleasure during the summer holidays.
Further support for teachers to boost roll out the new curriculum02/07/2024 14:05:00
The roll out of the Curriculum for Wales will be boosted by further support for teachers and schools to ensure consistent delivery across Wales.
Social Partnership – it’s the ‘Welsh Way,’ and it works! – Sarah Murphy02/07/2024 13:05:00
Outlining a Wales-specific vision for an economy which promotes fair work and equality - the Social Partnership Minister, Sarah Murphy today made her first keynote speech since her appointment to Cabinet.
'Construction key to building sustainable Wales' – Jeremy Miles01/07/2024 14:05:00
Wales will need an additional 11,000 construction workers to support its growing economy, the Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Energy, and Welsh Language, tells a Construction Summit in Llandudno Junction.
First North Wales veterans’ jobs fair and conference01/07/2024 10:10:00
The event in Wrexham links the Armed Forces community directly with local and national employers.
Essential work on A465 for 5 weeks28/06/2024 09:20:00
The road between A470 (Cefn Coed) junction and the temporary roundabout at Pant Industrial Estate will be fully closed from July 29, with a diversion in place.
Farming industry feedback shapes new changes to TB testing announced today26/06/2024 13:05:00
Huw Irranca-Davies, the Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, has made further changes to TB testing in Wales after meeting with and listening to farmers across Wales